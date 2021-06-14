Video games and NFT, Mythical Games Blankos match





close

The NFT, or irreplaceable token market, is exploding. Why pay $ 200,000 for the highlights of Lebron Dunk’s NBA top shot? Here’s what NFT enthusiasts are talking about.America Today

Will NFTs be a video game fixture? At least one publisher, Mythical Games, is betting on it.

The Los Angeles-based game maker already has celebrities such as luxury clothing Burberry and DJ Deadmau 5, a special high-tech playable collection in this summer’s new online multiplayer game Blancos Block Party. Ready to create.

Blancos Block Party is an open world game full of colorful art where you can explore an ever-growing variety of racing, tag, collection and shooting levels, build your own levels and create mini parties where you can compete with your friends. ..

Mythical announced early access to free PC games at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) on Monday. go toblankos.com has revealed several partners to help players create unique items available in the game. Currently, there are over 20,000 levels created by in-game players and Mythical, with early testing and just launching alpha testing on the market last week.

Cool Xbox: Microsoft Launches Mini Refrigerator That Looks Like an Xbox Series X Console

Hardcore Tile Management: Why Upwords is a Great Word Game (ahem Scrabble)

Blancos Block Party is an open world game full of colorful art where you can explore an ever-growing variety of racing, tag, collection and shooting levels, build your own levels and create mini parties where you can compete with your friends. .. (Photo: Myth game)

The difference with “Blancos Block Party” is that when a player spends money on a character or item, they can actually own them and sell them for real money through the game marketplace. Mythical marketplace is based on blockchain technology. It is built and records a digital certificate of ownership. Game playable NFTs, or “non-fungible tokens”. Artists can also benefit from the resale of Blanco.

Players can win swings just by playing the game. However, others range in price from $ 10 to $ 20. Rareer swings are sold at higher prices, but recently, 400 limited edition swings have dropped, selling for $ 150 each. I am. According to game makers, many players are making a profit by reselling swings on the market.

Blancos Block Party is an open world game full of colorful art where you can explore an ever-growing variety of racing, tag, collection and shooting levels, build your own levels and create mini parties where you can compete with your friends. .. (Photo: Myth game)

“Players can invest their time and their wealth will be better. They can be trained to have different skills, and the more time they spend, the higher their value. “It’s not just a JPEG. It’s a real asset. It’s in-game.”

NFT: How to play video games

The NFT has become a major financial movement where people spend tens of thousands of dollars on digitally certified NBA video clips and millions of dollars on digital art. Video games are natural for NFTs because of the in-game economy where players are already spending billions of dollars on characters, skins and other items around the world.

“But most of that spending goes to intangible assets. You’re basically buying satisfaction,” said John Linden, CEO of Mythical Games. You have the ability to actually resell, upgrade and be entrepreneurial in the game. “

Certification as a “Blancos Block Party” eliminates the need for players to try to sell in-game assets outside the game.

‘CryptoKitties’ is an online game that allows players to buy, collect, sell and breed digital cats, all supported by the Ethereum blockchain. (Photo: Dapper Labs)

This is the introduction of NFTs in video games, but digital authentication in online games is nothing new. Launched in 2017, the online game CryptoKitties allows players to buy, collect, sell and breed digital cats. All of these are supported by the Ethereum blockchain. The company behind CryptoKitties became Dapper Labs, which began marketing NBA Top Shot clips earlier this year.

NFTs are currently getting a lot of attention and hype, but eventually they will become commonplace. This is because people, not just video game players, want digital rights to their online lives, so they are co-founders and co-founders of Animoca Brands, which invests in Dapper Labs and owns NFTs for their own blockchain games. Chairman Yat Shiu said. “F1 Delta Time”

E3 2021: Announcement of the 5 largest video games to date

A new wave of indie games: face death, relax and lock out in a video game adventure

In F1 Delta Time, an online video game that uses blockchain technology, players earn about $ 2 million in May for doing everyday things like racing, selling, or doing race crew work. Did. (Photo: Animoca Brands)

Think of NFTs as digital property rights, not hype investments, as not all NFTs are of high value, Siu said. “It is that every object in the real world becomes a monalyzer. It’s like saying, it doesn’t work, “he said. “But for some reason there are only a few of these assets that are incredibly valuable.”

In the F1 Delta Time game, players earned around $ 2 million in May for doing routine things like racing, selling, or working as a race crew. Animoca Brand’s recent auction of virtual real estate NFTs in the virtual world, The Sandbox, has generated nearly $ 6 million.

COVID-19 promotes digital rights goals

Siu, who supplemented Mythical Games in a recent interview, has increased interest in digital ownership as many of us have spent a lot of time online over the past year or so due to the coronavirus pandemic. .. The Blancos Block Party is another example of how a digital rights campaign can be launched in a game because players already understand the value of digital products.

“Currently, in the digital world, we don’t own anything and we don’t just mean game assets. What are Facebook, Amazon and Tencent? They are very proprietary. It’s a digital kingdom where we exist as limited farmers. We live in the digital feudal era …. If the goal is to own digital assets, it’s worth fighting for governance and the rights around it. There is. “

Mythical Games recently announced a $ 75 million funding round. This brings the total funding to $ 120 million. The studio team has worked on games such as Call of Duty, Skylanders, World of Warcraft, and Club Penguin in the past.

Mythical Games, the publisher of the Blancos Block Party, recently announced a $ 75 million round of funding, for a total of $ 120 million. (Photo: Myth game)

Gamers can tune to Twitch on many popular streamer channels on Friday to earn playable NFTs.

Other gaming companies are also telling the studio about using that technology to bring blockchain-backed NFTs into their games. Rudy Koch, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Mythical Games, said: “You can incorporate these concepts into any game.”

Follow Mike Snyder on Twitter: @MikeSnider.

Read and share this story: https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/gaming/2021/06/14/e-3-2021-video-games-and-nfts-match-mythical- games-blankos / 7677137002 /

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos