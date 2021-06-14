Google’s AirTable rival Tables has graduated from beta testing and is now a Google Cloud product – TechCrunch





Last fall, Google’s in-house incubator Area 120 introduced a new work tracking tool called Tables, a rival to AirTable that can use automation to track projects more efficiently. Google today states that Tables will officially “graduate” from Area 120 and become a formal Google product by joining Google Cloud.

The Tables project was started by Tim Gleason, a longtime employee of Google and now GM of Tables. He spent 10 years in the company and much more in the technology industry before that. He said he was inspired to work at Tables because the team was constantly struggling to track projects as they shared notes and tasks between different documents.

Instead of tracking project-related types of notes and tasks across various documents that team members need to manually update, Tables uses bots to perform administrative tasks related to guiding team members through the project. Undertake some of the (such as recurring schedules). Send reminders by email when a task expires, send a message to a chat room when a new form is received, move a task to someone else’s work queue, or rescheduling You can update the task at the time.

The team saw Tables as a potential solution for a variety of use cases, including project management, of course, as well as IT operations, customer service tracking, CRM, recruitment, and product development.

The service was launched last September to test the market suitability of a product and quickly gained attention, Google said.

According to VP / GM and the platform manager for Google Cloud Amit Zavery, early customer feedback was positive and the team confirmed that the customer was adopting the service for multiple projects. This is another strong signal of potential growth. However, it did not disclose the number of customers who are already using the service.

The pandemic was likely to have influenced the adoption of the table, Zabery said.

“Looking at what happened at COVID, I think work tracking has become a fairly big area of ​​interest for many of the customers we’re talking about,” he said, and everyone is trying to digitize quickly. I will explain that I was there.

Popular use cases include inventory management, medical supplies tracking, and use in mortgage workflows. However, the team found that, as expected, tables are being used in a variety of other industries. On average, we found that customers use tables in departments of about 30-40 people.

Most customers have abandoned more manual processes to use tables instead of from rival services.

“The use of such technology seems to be very resonating, as things were so fragmented by different documents and different people,” says Zavery. “Now you have 15 different sheets and you can access and work on them instead of understanding how they are related because there is no structure behind each one. You can manage structured information in one place.

Another factor driving Tables adoption was how quickly people could be productive thanks to the ability to integrate with existing data warehouses and other services. Currently, Tables supports Office 365, Microsoft Access, Google Sheets, Slack, Salesforce, Box, Dropbox and more.

Tables was one of the few Area 120 projects launched by ticket seller Fundo, conversational advertising platform AdLingo, and Google with the recent launch of Orion WiFi and a paid business model. During the beta period, individuals could use the tables for free, supporting up to 100 tables and 1,000 rows. The paid plan was planned to support up to 1,000 tables and 10,000 rows for $ 10 per user per month. The plan also included support for larger attachments, more actions and advanced history, sharing, forms, automation, and views.

However, Google has stated that it has never started charging for paid tiers during the beta period.

As Tables moves to the Google Cloud lineup, it will integrate with AppSheet, Google’s no-code development platform with free tiers, to continue the freemium model. Users who need additional features can upgrade to the premium plan. It is also offered as a standalone product for those who want such an experience.

Google can also leverage its workspace to serve tables to more users.

“It will be offered through workspace integration because it’s a very large community of users who expect similar types of functionality,” says Zavery. “When we talk about the breadth of what Google can do, it’s a big differentiator. It’s automatically added and expanded by the fact that your community is in your spreadsheet, what you can do with your drive, and the data you collect. Can their experience “

This project takes advantage of the growing interest in a code-free, spreadsheet-based database platform. money.

As Tables migrates to Google Cloud, Tables Beta will remain free until next year when fully supported Cloud products are available. At that point, the user will move to the new service.

In the future, Tables will work with AppSheet to add features to make the service more seamless. This eliminates the need for users to move between products to perform tasks. It also works to provide ease of use, mobile support, and connectivity with more back-end systems.

The official price hasn’t been finalized yet, but it shouldn’t be much different from the beta.

