LSUHS tracking technology partnered with GSU, COVID-19 variant





Louisiana Tech University partners with LSU Health Shreveport (LSUHS) and Grambling State University (GSU) to establish a regional hub for sharing SARSCoV-2 genomic data on COVID-19 cases in northern Louisiana. .. This partnership extends the scope of the Rockefeller Foundation program designed to enhance our global capacity to detect and respond to pandemic threats.

Reliable viral genome sequencing accelerates timely analysis, allowing countries to stay one step ahead of the virus and pose new threats to the future, as COVID-19 variants continue to drive outbreak surges. It helps to inform you of countermeasures to counteract. The three teams work together to build trust-based relationships with organizations that address undervalued communities and their needs and enable healthcare providers to respond quickly when a pandemic threat is imminent. I will.

Fast and accurate genomic sequencing information is the key to ending the COVID-19 pandemic and the suffering it causes. However, currently only 14 countries, including developed countries, sequence over 5% of cases and share them through a global database, said Rajiv J. Shah, chairman of the Rockefeller Foundation. That’s why the Rockefeller Foundation is strengthening its global sequencing capabilities to end this pandemic as soon as possible.

People who do not enjoy regular access to health care may not understand why they need to participate in such projects, and are deputy to research and graduate studies at the University of Applied Natural Sciences. Dr. Jamie Newman, Dean of the Faculty, said.

According to Newman, individuals may not be able to trust what scientists and governments are doing with samples. Building trust, especially with communities that are left out of society and underserved, can truly represent the community, make good public health decisions, and distribute resources fairly. It is necessary when collecting the data to be used.

Louisiana Tech and GSU will work on the development of outreach activities, educational materials, and public dashboards to share basic concepts related to viral genome sequencing, led by Dr. Newman and Dr. Paul Kim, respectively. The university also establishes, maintains and leverages partnerships with local and private organizations such as the Lincoln Health Foundation and Health Hats to provide high quality testing and sequencing to minorities and marginalized communities. Dr. Jeremy Kamil of LSUHS will be the project leader.

According to Newman, our long-term goal is to help establish a sustainable framework for continuous monitoring capabilities. During the pandemic, the Techs Centers of Excellence have played an integral role in building a bridge between healthcare providers and the people they serve.

The partnership between LSUHS and GSU is a logical extension of Louisiana Tech working with state and local healthcare organizations and research partners to delay the spread of COVID-19, increase immunization and discuss health and safety practices. That’s what Dr. Sumeet Dua said. Associate Vice President of Research and Partnerships.

Such collaborations allow each partner to have a positive impact on our community, Dua said. Our efforts to ensure the health of local communities and neighbors are more effective in groups than in individual work.

As the virus evolves, it needs to ensure that vaccines are the best tool to stop it and prevent fatal casualties to individuals, families and communities, said the Rockefeller Foundation’s Senior Vice President for Pandemic Countermeasures Dr. Rick Bright said. By quickly sharing genomic sequencing information around the world, you can see and understand how your virus is changing and adapt your tools accordingly. Without this information, there is a risk that the pandemic will continue to disrupt our lives.

