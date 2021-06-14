Learn more about Black Ops Cold War and Warzone’s Call of Duty Season 4





Call of Duty’s Monday weekly briefing highlights all the juicy information for Season 4 to arrive in Black Ops Cold War and War Zone on June 17. The roadmap includes new Battle Passes, more modes, operators, weapons, and new limited-time events.

Limited time event

Season 4 will launch a limited-time “Ground Fall” event. At this event, players will find and secure SAT-Link and earn exclusive benefits. At this event, players have mission goals related to both the Black Ops Cold War and Warzone’s new attractions. Completing these goals will earn you rewards such as emblems, calling cards, weapon charms, and XP. Completing all the challenges will give you a magnificent secondary weapon blueprint.

It has the same event tab as past events, so you can easily track your progress and rewards.

operator

New operators will be coming to Cold War and War Zone this season.

A South African jackal with a metal mask will be available at the Season 4 launch at Tier 0 of the Season 4 Battle Pass, and at Tier 100 an additional ultra-rare Jackal skin will be unlocked. Salah, a member of Egyptian elite unit 77, will appear later in the season. Also, later in the season, Grigori Weaver will make his operator debut with an operator skin based on the look of the original Black Ops.

New Weapons OTs9 submachine gun

Five new weapons are coming. In Season 4, you can unlock two weapons with a battle pass, but you can unlock three weapons with a challenge.

The MG 82 light machine gun is described as having increased aiming speed, moderate recoil and damage, increased ammunition capacity, and best-in-class rate of fire. You can unlock it at Tier 15 of the Battle Pass.

The C58 assault rifle is a fully automatic assault rifle. Causes high damage at close range and slows the rate of fire. You can unlock it at Tier 31 of the Battle Pass.

Nail guns are fully automatic nail guns that act as a variation of the 1980s nail guns found in Black Ops 3.

The OTs 9 submachine gun, which will be available later in the season, is described as boasting excellent stopping power and rate of fire, but the problem is that it has a small magazine capacity of 20 rounds.

Mace melee weapons also arrive later in the season, allowing players to attack enemies with a club with a medieval mace.

Nail Gun, OT 9, and Mace weapons are all available by completing in-game challenges to unlock basic weapons or by purchasing a cosmetic bundle.

New Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer Map Rush 6v6 Multiplayer Map

Collateral is provided in the scorching desert of Algeria, where the CIA satellite collided with an abandoned village. There are two variations of the map. The Collateral Strike has been tuned for 6v6 play, but the 12v12 version includes vehicle combat.

Amsterdam is a new melee map created for Gunfight 2v2 and Face Off 3v3 that offers rooftop combat from the settings featured in the Black Ops Cold War campaign mission “Nowhere Left to Run.”

The hijacked Black Ops 2 superyacht arrives at the launch of Season 4. Meanwhile, Black Ops 2’s paintball-themed 6v6 map, Rush, will be available later in the season.

New mode of Black Ops Cold War

Multi-Team: Sat-Link is a new fireteam mode where players need to turn on the satellite and keep it online for as long as possible to earn points. Similar to normal Fireteam mode, it is played in a large Ural Mountains map in 10 squads of 4 people. The team that reaches the score limit first wins.

The classic Black Ops party game, One in the Chamber, will be available with the launch of Season 4. In this mode where all players are free to join, only one bullet will start and you will only receive the next bullet after you have won the kill.

Later in the season, Capture the Flag will arrive at Black Ops Cold War. This acts as a classic Call of Duty objective mode in which the squad steals the enemy’s flag and returns it to their home base, while at the same time protecting their flag from the enemy team.

Zombie Wall of the Dead

Season 4 brings more outbreak content to Cold War zombies. Zoo is a new Outbreak map featuring the Ural Mountains Zoo, which is full of undead. The Dark Ether storyline continues on the outbreak, the Operation Excision storyline quest begins, and players take the prologue of the story of the next round-based map, Mauer del Toten, which will appear in mid-season. You can experience it. Mauer der Toten is set in the war-torn East Berlin after a devastating zombie invasion overtakes the city.

New onslaught content is coming to PlayStation. In this PlayStation-only zombie experience, Collateral will be a new map and a new story Intel will be discovered on the launch date.

Rush will be added to Onslaught later in the season. The new “Onslaught Accelerated” limited time mode also comes with a unique legendary LMG weapon blueprint for completing Onslaught-specific challenges.

Warzone New event points

In Season 4, several satellites crash land on Beldansk and players will want to investigate the rubble. The site does not appear on the map, but Verdansk clearly shows the area. You can also protect the downed satellite itself.

Dialogues with Satlinks found in the area are counted for permanent rewards in ground fall events. You’ll also get powerful kill streaks, vehicles, field upgrades, and other items to help you use during the match.

The previously leaked red door is here. The Activision blog post describes them as follows:

They allow you to [[REDACTED]]Around [[REDACTED]]. What’s behind them? Explore and type [[REDACTED]]Across [[REDACTED]].

Red Doors [[REDACTED]]Unless you ping, you won’t know anything after the steps. [[REDACTED]]Exit the other side, [[REDACTED]].

Earlier leaks showed that the red doors were Warzone’s new fast-moving system, so players will want to find these red doors and move faster on the map.

New Gragg

A new gulag will arrive in Season 4 as the mockup of the classic map Hijacked replaces the current Standoff Gulag.

New car

The dirt bike is the first new car to arrive at Beldansk. Like other Warzone vehicles, these bikes are scattered throughout Verdansk and are ready to use at the start of the match.

New mode

Verdansk has a Rebirth Island style Resurgence mode. Resurgence does not have Gulag, and the lobby size of the match will be smaller depending on the size of the team.

In the middle of the season, players can expect Warzone’s objective mode. The payload drops 40 players into the match to escort two caravans in the vehicle through a series of checkpoints or to interfere with the mission. Players need to build or destroy barriers and purchase buildings to support missions.

Season 4 updates will be available at Black Ops Cold War on June 15th at 9pm PT / 12:00 AM (Eastern Standard Time) and June 16th at Warzone at 9pm (Eastern Standard Time) / It will be available at 12:00 AM (Eastern Standard Time).

