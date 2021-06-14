Air Force> US Air Force> AFWERX SBIR / STTR event to help limit barriers to entry for SMEs working in article viewing





Air Force Research Laboratory Public Relations / Published June 14, 2021

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio (AFNS)-

Tech Warrior Enterprise – AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Program – will host a free virtual Tech Warrior Medical OPS event for all qualified SMEs from 19th to 23rd July. ..

TWE understands that while many SMEs have the technology to benefit fighters, government procurement often involves barriers to entry.

To limit these barriers, during a virtual five-day event, US-based SMEs will have the opportunity to participate in a two-part demonstration of tactical combat casualty care, physiotherapy, or mental health technology. there is.

The first part consists of a private pitch. In this part, SMEs are early to introduce innovations to Air Force fighters, government technology scouts, and industry targeting experts to increase government procurement potential and accelerate technology maturity. Get real-time feedback on. The second part consists of the public pitch. Participating SMEs also have the ability to make non-exclusive presentations for the potential benefit of joint venture opportunities with commercial investors.

Are you ready to sell? No problem! Everyone is welcome to attend the Public Education Office to learn about government needs and key areas, SME resources and investment opportunities.

TWE limits demonstrations to only the top 20 SMEs with medical technology ready to bring innovation to combatants and accelerate maturity.

Registration is currently open until 12:00 AM EDT on June 26th.

“The US Air Force is constantly looking for next-generation technologies to make fighters safer and more efficient,” said Joe Juan Jerez, chief of the SBIR / STTR program office division of the Air Force Department. “As an agile innovator, we believe small businesses are the key to this goal. Tech Warrior is always introducing some of the best in our country and see what this medical OPS event brings. I can’t wait. “

