Technical Regulatory Overhaul Series: Bad Policy Choices





Last Friday, several Democrats in Congress submitted a series of antitrust legislation aimed at regulating a selected group of digital service providers, the so-called covered platforms. The Antimonopoly Bill represents a shift from the market-oriented principles that have traditionally characterized the US economy to industrial interventions to prevent targeted platforms from succeeding in normal business.

Why do we need to worry about proposals to regulate successful US tech companies?

As a consumer, this regulatory approach will prevent you from enjoying technical services as you know. From a geopolitical point of view, these bills represent a halt to America’s leadership in technology. Finally, from an innovation perspective, these bills eliminate the most common exit strategy for startups to date, acquisitions. Inevitably, for all these reasons, the proposed regulation is a very bad idea.

As we know, consumers do not enjoy digital services

Bills submitted by several Democrats aim to attack successful business models adopted by many digital service providers, but these business models are also common in the offline world. .. In essence, many digital businesses offer users integrated services that make the user experience more valuable.

The success of many digital companies lies in the fact that they are consumer / user-centric and contribute to making our lives easier. For example, users enjoy seeing maps with search locations such as restaurants, shops, and clinics. Other examples include when consumers can receive their purchases the next day, or when a company enjoys using certain subscription services offered by a marketplace that also sells its products. We all enjoy being able to connect to our LinkedIn profile when searching for jobs, talk to candidates via Skype, and upload resumes using Microsoft Office technology.

However, the antitrust bill introduced in the House of Representatives wants to ban these user-centered business models and ban the provision of these integrated services to consumers. In fact, House members conclude that users who take advantage of the efficiencies provided by vertically integrated business models are not good for consumers, do not contribute to maintaining a dynamic and vibrant economy, and harm the US economy. It is attached. These representatives believe that, paradoxically, this applies only to the services offered by the few companies that users like most.

This leads to the conclusion that there seems to be a clear disconnect between the supporters of these bills and what these regulations really represent. There is no doubt how these bills undermine the welfare and benefits that have characterized the use of technology over the last few decades and seriously undermine the user experience. Therefore, before proceeding with this draft regulation, it is imperative that the House of Representatives take a consumer-centric approach to regulatory instability so that the proposal does not harm consumers as it does in the current bill.

House bill is a geopolitical mistake that hampers US leadership in high-tech racing

Undoubtedly, the future of geopolitical strategy and national security requires a strong and solid technology industry, especially including digital services. Europeans seem to acknowledge this fact and are therefore attempting protectionist measures to revamp / create the European technology sector. However, these MPs do not seem to understand that the red dragon in the room is America’s biggest competitor and that the bill introduced will only give China a competitive advantage.

Balancing competition and competitiveness is one of the most difficult challenges to overcome, but ironically, it is one of the most dynamic industries the United States currently has, with the false premise of lack of competition. Shackling the US tech sector underneath is just a bad policy.

As further analyzed in this series of blog posts, the introduced bill will change the business model of major US digital service providers, turning them into general carriers with limited ways of doing business. By doing so, other market participants will be able to build services by receiving important information from these target platforms, including services in China. In other words, because digital services have no borders, these MPs want to impose obligations on some of the most successful American tech companies, so they have to share their technology with their competitors. No. Company.

Ultimately, investment and business operations are a matter of incentives and expectations in terms of the return on such investments, so these successful companies are able to stay on the cutting edge of World Wide Technology. I can’t find a suitable motive. In essence, these MPs want a handful of major tech companies to invest in everyone else and get a free profit on their money, but the corporate world is simply this. Does not work as expected. Ultimately, these US companies will cease to lead the world’s high-tech industry, limit investment, maintain poor service as required by law, and damage the United States itself.

The U.S. innovation ecosystem is seriously undermined

Finally, a bill that includes a total ban on the capabilities of major technology companies engaged in meaningful mergers and acquisitions (M & A) activities will have a negative impact on the US startup ecosystem.

The bill will be acquired by these same companies because they believe that large companies that acquire start-ups and other market participants that may enhance the services offered by the target platform are harmful to the U.S. economy. Risk takers aiming to do so refrain from investing in their ideas.

Indeed, one of the main reasons the United States is leading innovation is due to the ecosystem created by innovators understanding that one of the credible exit strategies has been acquired. In this regard, it is worth noting that acquisitions are the most common way for startups to ultimately scale up and succeed. More precisely, acquisitions that provide sufficient resources for large companies to acquire start-ups due to their human capabilities and grow into these innovators are formulas that are working well in the innovation ecosystem.

By banning these potential acquisitions, the US House of Representatives is sending the wrong message to risk takers and innovators. In fact, it is unreasonable to think that these legislative proposals will stop many innovators from seeing the United States as a place for success and look for new ecosystems in other countries that offer better opportunities. Not an option to be bought up.

As discussed above, these antitrust legislations are generally bad policies and will have very bad side effects on consumers, innovators, and the US economy. In this series of blog posts, you’ll have the opportunity to analyze each introduced bill in detail, hoping to have a constructive dialogue with policy makers before the bill is passed.

