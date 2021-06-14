Google’s integrated Gmail interface (and Google Chat) released to everyone





A new integrated Gmail is available to consumers today. The sidebar has buttons for Gmail Inbox, Google Chat Chat, Google Chat Room, and Google Meet. You can also open the Google Docs view in this split screen.

Ron Amadeo

The message “Welcome to chat with Gmail”.

Ron Amadeo

A Gmail app with a new navigation button at the bottom. (This is just a test account, so it’s full of spam.)

Ron Amadeo

This “active” button is the status of Google Chat.

Ron Amadeo

menu.

Ron Amadeo

Google is migrating two major features from Google Workspace (Google’s paid-tier business Google account, formerly known as “G Suite”) to a free consumer Google account. The company’s latest messaging app, Google Chat, is now open to everyone. The major merger between Gmail and Google Chat, Google Docs, and Google Meet (Google’s Zoom competitor) also applies to consumer accounts.

Almost a year ago, Google announced a major change to Gmail. This makes Gmail a “single, integrated experience” that lets you send emails, chat, work with Google Docs, and make video calls from a simple email app. One browser-based super app. In August, the change began rolling out to paid Google Workspace accounts and was shown ly on some consumer accounts. But today, Google officially makes this feature available to all Google users.

The “integrated” Gmail UI most often takes the form of a segmented sidebar design that includes all kinds of Google apps. Gmail has long had a segmented sidebar that includes a chat program. First Google Talk (since 2005), then Google Hangouts (2013), and now Google Chat (2018). With today’s change, a new section with a spot for Google Chat “rooms” (or group chats separate from regular contacts) and a section for Google Meet (you can now make video calls). there is.

Although not in the sidebar, Google Docs also integrates Gmail.If someone pastes a Google Docs link into Google Chat, hover your mouse over the thumbnail[チャットで開く]Click to open Google Docs in a new multi-pane interface within Gmail with the navigation sidebar on your left. You’ll also see a split-screen interface with Google Chat on the left and Google Docs on the right. “Open in Chat” looks like a strange name for this button because it opens the document within Gmail.com, but if you receive the link in an email, this split-screen interface doesn’t really work. If there is a chat in the pop-up window, the interface will not work either. To see the button, you need to view the chat in a full-screen interface.

Another new widget you’ll probably find in the Gmail UI is the selectable Google Chat status in the upper right corner.Normally this status is[アクティブ]Is displayed and a green dot is displayed next to it,[応答不可]Or[非表示]You can switch to and proceed with the work.

Advertising

“Starting today, you can enable the integrated experience of Google Workspace by turning on Google Chat,” says Google. It doesn’t make much sense to hide the integrated Gmail interface behind the “Google Chat” flag, but by going to Settings-> “Chat and Meet” and switching from “Classic Hangouts” to the “Chat” setting, You can check this box. Go to “Google Chat”. If you don’t want to use all these extras in Gmail,[チャット]settings[オフ]Google Meet settings[非表示]Can be changed to. It should give you regular Gmail.

Google Chat Expansion for Everyone / Google Chat. It’s okay.

Ron Amadeo

Also, in today’s series of announcements, Google Chat, Google’s latest messaging app, is rolling out to all consumer accounts. Google Chat has lived a long and turbulent life as a service. First announced as “Hangouts Chat” in 2017, it was exclusively for Google Workspace / GSuite. It’s Google’s competitor to Slack, a $ 27 billion enterprise chat app, and was renamed to “Google Chat” three years later. Starting today, Google Chat has been drafted as a consumer chat app and will eventually replace Google’s most popular chat product, Google Hangouts.

Google has launched (and shut down) many chat apps over the years, including Google Talk, Voice, Buzz, Disco, Google+ Messenger, Hangouts, Space, Alo and more. The original Google Talk user base in 2005 was upgraded to Google Hangouts in 2013, but now these Google Hangouts users will be upgraded to Google Chat someday. Google Chat is already compatible with Google Hangouts, and contacts and messages from one app will be displayed in the other app. Google needs to kick the user out of the old Hangouts client and run it in the new Google Chat client.

Publishing Google Chat to everyone is the first step in the process. Perhaps eventually the old Hangouts client will prompt you to switch to Google Chat, but Google Hangouts will eventually perform a promised shutdown that’s delayed several times.

I’ve been accessing Google Chat early for a while, but if you’re wondering what the difference between the old Google Hangouts and the new Google Chat is, the answer is “not much”. That’s actually a good thing. Google’s previous efforts to replace Hangouts, such as Google Allo, have been terribly inadequate in terms of missing features and client support. Google Chat is functionally the same as Hangouts. The big difference between the two is that chat rooms now support @mentions. This is great for large rooms. Also, as with Slack, the rooms are separated from their individual contact lists. The result is neither a dramatic upgrade nor a downgrade, but Google Chat has newer clients. Moreover, unlike Hangouts, Google Chat will continue to run for the foreseeable future.

New Gmail Interface by Ad and Spaces Enlarge / Google’s blog post shows a new Gmail interface with a gray border around a white content area.

The Gmail interface, which is open to everyone today, was announced a year ago. Today (along with the announcement post), Google introduced another new Gmail interface and a new Google chat feature called “Space.” Spaces, on the other hand, gets individual blog posts on its own. This update sounds like a refresh of Google Chat’s group chat feature, formerly known as “rooms,” but will now be called “spaces.” (Google already had a product called “Spaces,” a messaging app that was released in 2016 and shut down eight months later.)

The blog post states that Google Chat Spaces includes “new features such as inline topic threads, presence indicators, custom status, expressive reactions, and collapsible views.” It’s unclear what the blog post is talking about because Google Chat already has a reaction and presence indicator, but inline topic threading makes the service more like Slack. Both of today’s Google blog posts are full of flowering marketing languages ​​and lack details, so readers will try to analyze what’s changing and what’s new. Let’s do it. One of the posts says:

Spaces provide teams of all sizes with a place to facilitate knowledge sharing and community building, organize all information, conversations, and files related to your project, and intelligently manage topics at the organizational level. With the ability to pin messages where everyone can see, Spaces plays an important role in helping people connect and get information as hybrid work evolves.

correct. Sounds like a chat room to me.

Even more interesting is the Spaces screenshot showing a series of changes to the Gmail interface. In these screenshots, most of the navigation UI area is grayed out. The sidebar, search and settings area at the top, and the right panel are all gray, but today those spots are white, in harmony with the main content area.

All the buttons in the sidebar have different styles for icons and text. Currently, the button displays an icon when collapsed and text when hovered over it. In this screenshot, the buttons also look like clickable navigation items, but the sidebar is currently only an accordion-style list.[チャット]You can expand the chat list in the sidebar by clicking the arrow next to,[チャット]Click. The title does nothing.

There are also three humanoid icons in the lower left corner. It is unknown what they are. The group chat participant icon will continue to appear in the upper right corner of this screenshot. In the case of DM, you will see the notification number next to the “Chat” icon, just like the “Email” icon. strange. Google doesn’t allow this redesign at all in its blog post, so you’ll have to wait until the redesign is published for more details.

Listing image by Google

