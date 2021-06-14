What’s new in Apple’s iOS 15, Tech News News, and Top Stories





At Apple’s annual Global Developers Conference (WWDC) last week, iPhone makers risked launching an online event-an incoming update to iOS 15 for smartphones.

This is an overview of the main features and changes of the mobile operating system.

FACETIME

Apple has introduced a feature bumper pack to the FaceTime video calling app because it recognizes how video calling played a central role in new ways people can work and relax.

A new grid view has been added to FaceTime group video calls to make it easier to see more call participants at once. FaceTime’s new portrait mode blurs the background with a bokeh effect so users can focus on the person they’re talking to.

Video callers can use the new SharePlay feature to enjoy songs and shows at the same time on FaceTime calls.

SharePlay crosses Apple Music streaming services, Apple TV +, and video streaming apps, allowing you to share your current music and shows with others on FaceTime calls.

The new content sharing feature works on iPhone, iPad tablets, and Mac computers.

Apple has said it is already working on incorporating SharePlay into a variety of apps such as Disney +, ESPN +, HBO Max, Hulu, MasterClass, Paramount +, Pluto TV, TikTok and Twitch.

SharePlay will be available in the iOS 15 release.

Finally, Apple introduced FaceTime Link. This is a feature that makes it easy to schedule video calls with others who don’t use Apple apps or devices.

iOS 15 users can create links for scheduled FaceTime calls from their iPhone, iPad, or Mac and share them through Apple’s Messages, Calendars, Email apps, and third-party apps.

Anyone who clicks on this FaceTime link, including Android and Windows, can participate in Video Hangouts.

For non-iOS users, jump to FaceTime video calls through your device’s web browser instead of Apple’s FaceTime app.

Regardless of the platform you use, video calls are encrypted end-to-end for added privacy and security.

focus

A new feature called Focus helps iOS 15 users get rid of noise and clutter in their lives.

Focus excludes notifications and apps based on what users want to focus on, allowing specific groups of users and apps to contact and notify users at specified times of the day.

For example, users can focus on features such as work, determine who can notify which apps related to work, and exclude other apps. Focus suggests what to allow based on functionality.

If the user has focus enabled, the excluded person trying to contact him can receive a note via the Messages app that the user has muted the notification.

notification

Notifications have also been streamlined with a new notification overview. At the scheduled time, iPhone can display important notifications at the top. Less important notifications are pushed down, but you can browse them by scrolling through the list of notifications.

Text in the image

A new feature called Live Text allows iOS Camera and Photos apps to transfer the text contained in an image to a newly taken high-text photo or an existing photo containing the text.

You can easily copy the text to other apps such as email. According to Apple, Live Text works in both English and Simplified Chinese (Traditional and Simplified).

In live text, in addition to transcription, you can also use the Spotlight search feature to search for words in your photos, such as handwritten text.

Digital key

Starting with Hyatt as a hotel partner, Apple Wallet, an app that stores credit card and digital car key information, has added other keys, including home keys, office keys, and digital versions of hotel room keys. I will.

In addition, a new feature of Apple Wallet is the ability to scan and save status ID information such as driver’s licenses. However, this feature is limited to US participating countries and will only be available later this year.

Weather app

The Weather app gets high resolution full screen dynamic weather maps and extensive weather upgrades to provide users with more weather information such as wind, rain and unhealthy air quality.

The weather graphic includes the position of the sun, precipitation, and notification highlights to let the user know when rain or snow will start or stop.

Apple map

Apple Maps adds road details that provide drivers with more information, such as bus and taxi lanes, winding lanes, pedestrian crossings, and bicycle lanes.

These additional features are also available in Apple’s CarPlay feature, which allows drivers to control their iOS devices using the car’s dashboard screen.

The map makes it easy for public transport commuters to know that they are planning to get off at the next stop.

For those who need more detailed walking directions, hold your iPhone over to get augmented reality guided walking maps using Apple Maps.

iOS 15 availability

A developer beta of iOS 15 is available, and a public beta of the Apple smartphone operating system will be released in July.

