Japan could launch probe on Apple, Google

The Japanese government is reported to have begun investigating antitrust laws regarding transactions between Apple and Google with smartphone makers. The Japan Times and other media outlets cite Nikkei reports. Investigations can lead to stronger antitrust laws and regulations.

Given that 90% of Japanese smartphones use Apple iOS and Google Android software, the Japanese government committee will begin discussions on the issue this month, Nikkei reported. The panel, consisting of government officials, bureaucrats, and outside experts, seeks feedback from not only domestic mobile phone makers, but also smart speaker makers and PC developers. The panel is expected to look at Japan’s business environment and determine if transactions can be compared to what is happening at the global level.

Japan announced in June 2020 that it would work with the United States and Europe to address allegations of market abuse by big tech companies Google, Amazon, Facebook and Amazon. This move was interpreted as a sign that Tokyo was in line with global efforts to regulate digital platforms.

Kazuyuki Furuya, chairman of the Japan Fair Trade Commission, told Reuters at the time that antitrust investigations could be initiated on the buyer’s process of acquiring a startup if the merger or business alliance is large. Business standard. I was watching the development including Europe carefully.

Five antitrust bills have been introduced by the US House of Representatives in connection with Big Tech and antitrust issues. Four of the five bills target the influence of tech companies and could come into force later this month.

In March, the European Union (EU) attacked Apple for antitrust violations triggered by Spotifys’ allegations. The accusation is part of an international issue regarding app download fees and Apple’s 30% fee.

