Resource Summary: Minority Innovation Weekend Pitch Competition Revives





Resource Roundup introduces open applications for business and career building programs in the region. Tell us about programs and new opportunities for entrepreneurs and technicians. Please email us at [email protected]

The Minority Innovation Weekend (MIW) Pitch Competition and Innovation Marketplace will return on October 2nd of this year. Announced by digital services company Fearless, this all-virtual event will focus on technology-focused startups launched by Color’s founders or co-founders.

Founders can sign up to compete for the $ 10,000 Grand Prize and get the opportunity to showcase their company at the Innovation Marketplace’s virtual booth. Registration for the free summit has also started.

MIW is in its fifth year participating in the NAACP — Baltimore Metropolitan Area Chapter Minority Innovation Entrepreneurship Program.

Founder City Pitch Competition

Founder City offers Maryland startups the opportunity to win over $ 25,000 in cash and service prizes. This fall, the contest will take place on the virtual platform Samraise, where top applicants will broadcast the pitch live on a drive-in in Baltimore and Fredrick. Entrepreneurs can apply until September 17th.

The event is part of an ongoing series launched by incubators Betamore and Frederick Innovative Technology Center this spring after the 2020 fundraising was canceled due to a pandemic. The 2021 Hybrid Events series aims to make a bigger impact together and includes programming such as virtual panels on Baltimore’s funding status.

Sole Zaents Innovation Fund

The Johns Hopkins University Film and Media Focused Fund is looking for new creatives in Baltimore to connect with veteran artists, executives and entrepreneurs in the entertainment industry. The fund’s Incubation Story Lab facilitates risk-taking and border-raising, helps creatives identify and solve production challenges, and fosters community and collaboration.

Once the story lab is complete, graduates will be given the opportunity to apply for seed and funding grants. The application will end on July 8th.

Here are some quick updates from past summaries:

Applications for the Baltimore Nonprofit Relief Fund are accepted. Nonprofits can receive up to $ 50,000 in both past spending and projected needs to address the impact of COVID-19 and mitigate its adverse effects. The Baltimore-based Techstars Equitech Accelerator, which you will apply for this fall, will be open until July 28th. Employment Opportunities to Manage Accelerators F3 Tech Accelerator, an early-stage program that supports companies working in Agtech, Aquatech and Cleantech, will provide $ 450,000 in funding and professional services to participants in this year’s program. I’m looking for the next cohort to do. The application will end on June 30th. DonteKirby is a member of the 2020-2021 Corps of Report for America, an initiative of the Groundtruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. This position is supported by the Robert W. Deutsch Foundation. -30-





