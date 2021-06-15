BioWare Hires New GM After Departure





BioWare, the respected game developer behind franchises such as Dragon Age and Mass Effect, has announced that Gary McKay is the new general manager. McKay was formerly a provisional GM for BioWare after former GM Casey Hudson left in December 2020. Longtime producer Mark Darrah also left in December.

McKay is BioWare’s new permanent GM. After starting EA in 1998, he moved to Propaganda Games and other companies. He returned to EA in January 2020. “Now I can say I’ve gone all around,” he said in a blog post.

“After more than 20 years in the industry, there are a few studios on the bucket list from the perspective of the team I want to work with. BioWare is at the top of my list,” he added. “This studio is unique in that it has a great history of building highly successful games and universes that are truly loved by so many fans. For me, success is rebuilding its reputation. And fulfill the promise of quality. “

McKay will be BioWare’s new GM shortly after the company launches Mass Effect Legendary Edition. McKay said he was proud of what the team achieved during difficult times, partly due to the pandemic.

Looking to the future, McKay said BioWare “is focusing its laser on the release of the types of games that BioWare has built a reputation for.” These are “high quality consoles, PCs, online RPG games with rich stories, unforgettable characters, and a vast world.”

McKay confirmed that work on the new Dragon Age and Mass Effect games in production was ongoing, and also made fun of BioWare’s plans to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Old Republic this year.

“I couldn’t get any more excited about the future of BioWare,” he said.

