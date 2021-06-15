How to remove apps on any device to free up storage space and save battery life





You can remove apps on any device to save storage space and battery life while organizing your home screen. To remove an iPhone, iPad, Android or Apple Watch app, press and hold the app icon. You must use Launchpad or settings to remove or uninstall the app on your Mac or Windows 10 computer.

Removing apps is a great way to clean up your digital space, but the way you do it depends on the device you’re using.

Whether you’re using iPhone, iPad, iCloud, Mac, Windows, Android, Apple Watch, Chromebook, or Apple TV, here are some quick guides to remove the app. Table of Contents: Masthead Sticky How to Delete Apps on iPhone or iPad To delete apps on iPhone, go to the home screen, press and hold the desired app,[アプリを削除]Access options. Then select “Delete App”. It also deletes all data associated with that app.In the next popup[アプリの削除]After tapping[アプリの削除]Tap. On iPhones with DevonDelfino / Insider iOS 14 or later, you can also save the app to the app library and hide the app from the home screen. Select “Delete App” and then “Remove from Home Screen” instead of “Delete App”.

The process of removing an app on an iPad is the same.However, first[アプリの削除]Instead of choosing[アプリの削除]Just select. As with the iPhone, deleting an app on the iPad also deletes the data associated with that app.

Quick Tip: Or on both iPhone and iPad,[設定]You can save storage space by offloading the menu apps. Offloading allows you to access your app data even if you re-download it.

To free up space in your iCloud account, go to the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad, select a name, and click iCloud, Manage Storage.From there[バックアップ]Go to the section to see the list of apps that you can delete.

How to remove apps on Mac

You can’t remove some apps on your Mac, but if you can, Launchpad is the easiest way to do it.

Open it, click on the app and hold it down. An “x” appears in the upper left corner of the app icon. Click the “x” to remove the app on your Mac.

A small “x” will appear in the upper left corner of the app that can be deleted. How to remove apps on GraceElizaGoodwin / Insider Windows 10

Removing a program in Windows 10 is a bit more complicated because simply deleting the program’s folders or files can cause problems.

Instead, in the settings app[アプリと機能]We recommend that you check the page.When you get there, select the app[アンインストール]Just click. You need to “uninstall” programs and apps in Windows 10. Insider

However, like Mac computers, some apps cannot be deleted.

How to remove app on Android

To delete an app on Android, press and hold the app, then in the upper right corner of the screen (next to the trash can icon)[アンインストール]Drag it onto the text to remove it.

Tap and hold the app and drag it to the trash can icon. Insider Note: If you don’t want to remove the app altogether, you can also move the app to the Android app drawer. How to remove an app on your Apple Watch There are two ways to remove an app from your Apple Watch: from the Watch app on your iPhone or from the app screen on your Apple Watch.

On the clock, you can press and hold the app icon. An “x” is displayed above the icon. Tap this to remove the app from your device. If the app is in list view, you can swipe the app to the left and tap the trash can icon to delete it.

If the app is in list view, swipe left and tap the trash can icon. Open the Watch app on your Insider iPhone and open it[Watch]Select an app on the tab and[Show app on AppleWatch]Toggle the option off. “” You can also turn off the automatic installation of the app from there. How to remove apps on Chromebook

It’s easy to remove the app on your Chromebook. Select the launcher to open it, right-click on the app you want,[アンインストール]Or[Chromeから削除]Choose.

On the other hand, if you want to remove an app from Google Chrome, go to “chrome: // apps” in your browser, right-click on the desired app icon, just like your Chromebook, and then click on it.[Chromeから削除]Choose.After right-clicking on the app, in a pop-up[Chromeから削除…]Choose. DevonDelfino / Insider How to Remove Apps on Apple TV You can only remove apps on new Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD models-otherwise you only have the option to hide them from your home screen.

But for those who can, the process is simple. On the home screen, scroll to the app and, if you have a remote control with a touchpad, press down in the center until the app starts shaking. If you don’t have a touchpad, press and hold the select button. Then press the play / pause button to open the menu and remove the app.

Select “Delete” to delete the app. Consider how to remove the app from the Lunchpad menu on your Mac computer, depending on how you downloaded it. How to remove apps on Samsung Galaxy or how to disable apps that can’t be removed How to use Apple’s “Screen Time” feature to lock apps on your iPad to limit the use of apps Using iCloud or the App Store , How to transfer all apps to new iPhone

