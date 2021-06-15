Google bans certain vertical markets from YouTube masthead





Google has been reported to ban ads on YouTube’s mastheads from certain industries. These limits are in addition to the existing limits for many of these same industries.

The affected industries known to date are:

Alcohol Sales Gambling Prescription Drugs Elections and Political Advertising Examples of YouTube Masthead Advertising for Desktop Devices YouTube Masthead Advertising

The YouTube must-head ad unit is the ad that appears at the top of the YouTube home page.

The Google Ads help page describes this unit as follows:

“This is a video ad that appears at the top of the YouTube homepage.

YouTube home feeds are a very important destination for viewers, and Masthead ads allow you to take action first and foremost in your home experience.

Purchasing Masthead ads means a targeted reach throughout your campaign, with control over your budget and frequency. Purchased must-head ads are available on YouTube, the YouTube app for desktops, mobile apps and TVs. “

Examples of YouTube masthead ads for mobile devices

Must-head ad units are visible to visitors to YouTube homepage sites and are subject to stricter ad policies.

Advertising

read more

For example, ads targeting YouTube mastheads require at least 48 hours of approval. Prospect ad units must be approved by a Google sales representative 48 hours before they are allowed to appear.

According to Google YouTube’s must-head policy:

“Masthead ads are only available on a booking basis through Google sales representatives.”

Must-head ad units must also follow existing policies regarding sensitive industries.

Examples of YouTube masthead ads for TV

Masthead has been pointed out by Google to be associated with advertisers for the following purposes:

“Plan your purchases in advance for large-scale reach and awareness, and promote your brand or service in a prominent place on your YouTube home feed that you don’t want to rely on auctions.”

Advertising

read more

New restrictions on masthead advertising

Axios reports that certain industries have new restrictions.

According to the report:

“YouTube will stop accepting ads for must-head ad units from certain industries, such as alcohol sales, gambling, prescription drugs, election and political ads,” Axios learned.

The reason for limiting these categories from masthead ads is to improve the user experience.

These industries are already restricted in that they can be advertised, but there are restrictions. The masthead limits imposed on these vertical markets represent an increase in existing limits.

Totally not unexpected limits

HyderMedia search marketing and PPC expert Kenny Hyder (@kennyhyder) has expressed surprise that these industries have not yet been banned.

Advertising

read more

He said,

“I’m surprised that it took so long. These are standard categories with policy restrictions. It should be done long ago, especially given that YouTube has a significant number of children’s viewers. I think that’s how it was.”

I agree with Mr. Haider that these restrictions are not entirely surprising.

He added,

“Perhaps more and more advertisers are starting to use video creatives and have to catch up. These topics are already severely restricted on all other Google platforms.”

Quote

Scoop: YouTube bans purchase of must-head ads by some ad verticals

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos