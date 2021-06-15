Google is preparing a new Pixel stand with fans





From the leaks we’ve seen so far, the Pixel 6 series looks different from previous Pixel smartphones. For the premium Pixel 6, Google seems to be preparing a second-generation Pixel Stand with fans. This suggests that the charging speed is fast.

In 2018, Google announced the Pixel Stand, a 10W wireless charger. At launch, this was the only Qi charger that supported 10W charging on the Pixel 3 and 3XL. In addition, the Pixel Stand holds the device at a suitable angle for viewing at your desk, acting as a digital frame for Google Photos and even as a pseudo-smart display with voice access to the Google Assistant.

Since then, Google has steadily updated the features of Pixel Stands when used on Pixel smartphones.When the sunrise alarm that wakes up with a gradual brightening of the screen in the morning becomes a broad feature of Google watches, Pixel Stand is on Android 11s[デバイスコントロール]Easily access menus and manage your smart home.

Digging into the code for Android 12 Beta 2, Dylan Roussel discovered that the development of a new Made by Google wireless charger has begun. Considering the timing, it seems that the successor model of this Pixel Stand will be sold together with the next Pixel 6.

The most important new feature we have discovered is that it includes a cooling fan to better dissipate heat from both the phone and the charger itself. The original Pixel Stand can do 10W wireless charging without worrying about overheating. This may mean that the 2nd generation Pixel Stand will be able to charge faster. Another example of a wireless charger that uses a fan is the OnePlus warp charger that reaches 50W, but Samsung has a fan especially in the low 10W charger.

So far, I haven’t been able to find any clues to the output of the next Pixel Stand. That said, the app seems to be preparing a fan profile, specifying the number and speed of fans to run.

Further digging, we found that fan profiles are used to fully accelerate, decelerate, or stop the fan based on a variety of factors. For example, say “Hey Google” and fans will be a little quieter to better understand your voice commands. The same is true for most apps that use a microphone.

Use Pixel’s dedicated Google Recorder app to charge your smartphone and record conversations at the same time to make your fans even quieter. This same very quiet profile is automatically used when the Pixel is set to sleep mode to prevent noise from being annoying during sleep.

Beyond that, it seems that you can manually switch the charger settings between automatic, quiet and power boost. In power boost mode, the new Pixel Stands fan spins much faster and may compensate for faster charging speeds than usual.

The only other clue we’ve found on this new Made by Google wireless charger is the codename Luxuryliner. Given that the 2018 Pixel Stand is codenamed Dreamliner, it’s clear that this new charger will be branded as the Pixel Stand. It’s not clear if the luxury part of the name somehow reflects this upcoming PixelStands premium build or feature.

Of course, the inclusion of a fan and fast charging in this second-generation Pixel Stand directly shows that the Pixel 6 series is capable of faster Qi charging than last year. This, combined with a brand new design and the use of Google’s unique chips, further creates a case where Google wants to push these pixels and their accessories to the height of a competitor’s flagship.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler. This makes the APC Insight decomposition available.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article

Details of Google Pixel 6:

