Razer Blade 14 Preview | PCMag





The Razer’s Blade line of gaming laptops is one of our favorites, not cheap, but definitely popular with hardcore gamers. We reviewed and praised the 13-inch, 15-inch, and 17-inch models. The new Blade 14 (starting at $ 1,799) wants to reach a sweet spot of power and portability. This compact chassis is only 0.66 inches thick, but can carry AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processors and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics. The system shown here is a prototype unit and has not been officially reviewed or benchmarked, but you can share the impression of this sophisticated premium machine.

Beloved blade build, now 14 inches

Other than the new size, the Razer Blade 14 looks like a 15.6-inch sibling or other relationship. This is good unless you hate the smooth metal and Razer’s tangled snake logo. This build is one of the best on elite laptops, especially game rigs. Below is a simple hands-on of the following machines …

This style is a trendsetter among vendors who create more upscale gaming laptops with trimmers and it’s great to see at this size. Black paint, a modern square design, a thin-screen bezel, and an RGB-backlit keyboard are all present, and in some respects can be evaluated even more easily with a more compact chassis.

Like the Blade Stealth 13, you can push this system under your arm and carry it on the go. This is very satisfying given its full-fledged features and game power (more on this later).

Specifically, the Blade 14 measures 0.66 x 12.6 x 8.7 inches (HWD), making it a very compact volume in any laptop category. Our favorite 14-inch rivals are the Acer Predator Triton 300SE and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, which are fairly thin at 0.7 inches each, but the Blade 14 outperforms the overall footprint. The small margins make little difference and don’t influence your purchase decision, but they’re impressive and easy to understand.

Configuration options: AMD and Nvidia bring heat

Of course, size is not the only thing. Given the premium price of Blade 14, you need a fast, feature-rich, and portable system. The available components and features are associated with a particular configuration, so let’s take a look at the models provided before discussing them.

It comes in three configurations, priced at $ 1,799, $ 2,199, and $ 2,799. First, they have the following in common: Same CPU, AMD marquee “Zen 3” Ryzen 9 5900HX, 8-core 16-thread mobile processor with base clock and boost clock of 3.3GHz and 4.6GHz respectively. All three models also come with 16GB of memory and 1TB of solid-state storage.

From there, the components are different. The base model is equipped with a 144Hz Full HD display and a GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. The $ 2,199 middle model bumps the screen up to a 165Hz panel with QHD resolution backed by RTX 3070 graphics. Finally, the $ 2,799 flagship comes with the same QHD screen, but has been upgraded to a GeForce RTX 3080. All displays feature AMD FreeSync Premium.

Component details

For those who haven’t been paying attention to the processor world in recent years, the Ryzen 9 5900HX is a very exciting inclusion for two reasons. Ryzen chips have proven to be extremely fast and efficient (both on laptops and desktops). A deviation from Razer’s previously adopted Intel-only solution.

It must be said that gaming is one of the areas where AMD has little advantage, but Ryzen 5, 7, and 9 CPUs are multitasking and media editing. This machine is very snappy.

It’s also worth focusing on graphics options. For this compact system, it’s safe to assume that Nvidia’s most powerful GPUs aren’t available, but Razer’s RTX 3070 and 3080 are impressive. This is very different from the 14-inch competitors. The Zephyrus G14 is the largest on the previous generation RTX 2060, and the Triton 300SE stops on the RTX 3060. Against the fact that the Blade 14 can reach the RTX 3080, even smaller than these rivals is a major turning point for mobile gamers.

However, there are some caveats. As we’ve seen on many laptops with RTX 30 series GPUs tested so far, there is significant performance variation between, for example, two RTX 3070 notebooks. The reason is that with Nvidia, manufacturers can set the optimal GPU wattage for their laptop to determine the power that a particular GPU can push.

This is a convenient way to get as much power as your laptop can consume without exceeding its heat limit, but the actual results can be confusing. For example, a low wattage RTX 3080 may behave (or lose) the same as a high wattage RTX 3070. When looking at laptop specifications, it’s important to pay attention to wattage and carefully check the results of hands-on tests like ours. ..

Again, this is a preview of the prototype model, so I haven’t run the Razer Blade 14 in a series of benchmark tests to provide a concrete assessment of 3D performance. Rest assured that Razer will narrow down the GPUs in the production unit that it sends for review and provide empirical results.

If you accept some speculation, for example, the compact Blade 14 GeForce RTX 3080 won’t outperform the same GPU on a larger laptop. There is very little space to consider heat, so it will almost certainly not be configured near maximum wattage. However, apart from the fact that you’ll see diminishing returns as you move up Nvidia’s mobile GPU stack (RTX 3080 behaves like 3070). Even with a 15-inch system).

Display, keyboard, and port

Fortunately, all of these GPUs take advantage of Razer’s high refresh rate displays. Competitive multiplayer games run at high frame rates, and even the RTX 3060 should be able to support AAA games at 60fps. The base GPU may be a bit underpowered at 1440p resolution, but it’s not a problem as it’s smartly paired with 1080p screen options. The screen is bright, sharp and vibrant, but I don’t know how much this prototype unit pushed the frame rate cap.

Like other Blade laptops, the 14 keyboards, especially the touchpad, are better than the average Windows laptop. The keys are individually and colorfully backlit to provide a great typing experience. They don’t break new ground (unlike Alienware’s Cherry MX laptop keyboards) and don’t provide a lot of feedback, but the keyboards are still generally appreciated. The power button has also been moved to a key along the function line instead of the small button on other Blade laptops. The touchpad is very responsive, smooth and spacious. It feels great to use. This is the key to a system that often goes out without a mouse (perhaps even if you use a mouse for games).

The port completes the build. This is quite a few in this small system. There are USB 3.1 Type-A and USB-C ports on the left side, one on the right and an HDMI connection. Given the AMD processor, the USB-C port doesn’t support Thunderbolt (Intel technology), but it does provide power. The laptop also features a 720p webcam with Windows Hello facial recognition, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Rotate your head at the sweet spot

You have to wait for the final retail model of Blade 14 to make a formal verdict, but the first impression is very positive. Not surprisingly, the popular Blade design will hit again in a different size, but the new gaming rig is significantly more portable than the Blade 15 while significantly outperforming the Blade Stealth 13 in performance. must. I don’t know the result yet, but if you get this prototype and scan the specs, you’ll see that it’s a high-performance gaming machine with a fast screen and a top-notch physical build. Please check again after a while for a complete review.

