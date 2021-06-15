Comments | Google’s Privacy Back Pedal shows why it’s hard not to get bad





There is a saying in Silicon Valley that if a product is free, the user is the product.

This is a diplomatic way to explain what tech companies are ironic about their customers. At the time, companies were striving to meet their customers’ needs, but technology companies are making it their job to change it head-on and improve their products, services, advertising, and revenue models.

This pursuit is especially important for the largest tech companies with the unique ability to identify customers on every move online, as there is little regulatory accountability. As part of this surveillance economy, perhaps nothing is more valuable than knowing the user’s location.

As a result, Google executives were disappointed with the most inconvenient findings. When it was easy to stop digital location tracking, so many customers did. According to an unedited document in an ongoing lawsuit filed by Arizona, Google executives have worked to develop a technical workaround to keep track of users after they opt out. It’s always right for you.

Instead of following user preferences, Google allegedly tried to make location tracking settings harder to find and pressured smartphone makers and wireless operators to take similar steps. According to testimony from company executives, Google has found a way to keep track of them even after users turn off location tracking on their devices.

So how can we accept the company’s statement that privacy is central to all of our activities?

According to the document, one executive, Location Product Manager, was unable to unpack all the ways Google could track customers. Other employees complained that consumers didn’t have a clear way to provide their place to non-Google apps, unless they were eventually shared with Google.

The proceedings originated in the Associated Press investigation in 2018. Google has shown an insatiable desire for valuable location data and how to save a user’s history even if the user asks the company not to do so. Arizona claims that by tracking without user consent, Google violated consumer protection laws that prohibit businesses from misunderstanding business practices (Google denies the claim).

Three years after the AP report, Google is now rolling out an option to hide the exact location data of apps running on Android mobile software. Does the chess app really need to know that the user is on Lexington Avenue’s 300 blocks?

It’s not hard for tech companies to find other ways to trample consumers. Apple has given users the option to stop the app from tracking activity across the mobile web, and about 93% of iPhone users in the United States have chosen to reduce tracking. As a result, Facebook has begun to tell customers that they and other app developers don’t know what to look for a workaround, apparently against their will.

Amazon is also engaged in practice. We are quietly deploying a new wireless network called Sidewalk that mutually sucks users’ Wi-Fi services so that devices such as Alexa speakers and ring doorbells continue to function (third-party devices over time It will be added). The company automatically opts in for all its customers. Probably because they don’t want to share the Wi-Fi they paid with Amazon for free, given the real choice.

Amazon was considering automatically opting out of its customers after facing a backlash against humans listening to Alexa devices. But it rejected the concept in favor of what served its own purpose: making Alexa better.

A similar philosophy extends to almost every corner of how Big Tech operates. These companies choose to opt in to data collection schemes, create dense terms of use policies that allow customers to accept, with little reliance on them, and try to trick users through clever design elements. I will. And when customers don’t like the laws that customers choose to pass by selected representatives, they are willing to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to overturn them.

California’s groundbreaking consumer privacy policy came into force last year, giving consumers the option to ban the sale of data to third parties. Although the user’s intent was clear, companies chose to dishonestly interpret the choice to apply only to the sale of data and continue to distribute it free of charge to serve the advertising business rather than provide the data. I did.

Silicon Valley idealism requires tech companies to believe that one line of code at a time can best solve world problems. The idea also obscures the unpleasant truth. To achieve cheap or free services, we need to justify a series of actions that are often not in the best interests of consumers.

Over the past few years, Big Tech’s multiple parliamentary hearings and scrutiny of state and federal proceedings have made businesses even bigger and more important. And boldly: The day after being sued for antitrust concerns, Amazon announced plans to buy MGM Studios for $ 8.45 billion.

For tech companies, ignoring consumer desires is the result of decades of tolerant or non-existent government oversight. Regulators need to consider how Big Techs’ monopoly can further enable companies to ignore their customers by preying on competitors that offer more consumer-friendly services. .. Whatever the outcome of the Arizona proceedings, if Google and others are willing to continue to offer users choices, they should be willing to respect them.

