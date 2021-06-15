BIS and Bank of England Launch Innovation Hub London Center | Technology and AI





As evidenced by last month’s media headlines, NFTs have recently swept the world. Digital artist Beeple sold the NFT as one of his works at the Christie’s auction for a record $ 69 million. Jack Dorsey sold a digital version of his first tweet in the same way for over $ 2.9 million, and buyers compared it to the Mona Lisa. The Kings of Leon band sells their new album in the form of NFTs.

Simply put, NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, provide verification of ownership of digital assets. These are unique digital tokens stored in the blockchain ledger. That is, it cannot be modified or tampered with. Traditional works of art, such as paintings and sculptures, are unique and valuable because they cannot be reproduced. Conversely, digital files can be easily and infinitely copied. However, by purchasing an NFT, you can prove that you own the right to the “original” digital asset.

The reaction to the sudden popularity of NFTs has been mixed, with some seeing it as the emergence of a new asset class, while others can’t bother with the idea of ​​paying so much for replicable digital assets.

But is this certainly a natural evolution in today’s digital world? Like traditional art, digital art is only worth paying for it. In theory, anyone can have a good replica made of traditional works of art if they wish, but much of the value of art comes from its originality. Serious art collectors don’t want a copy. Countless people around the world have Matisse prints on the walls, but they are not the same as owning the original paintings. Why is it so different from digital art?

Blockchain makes it possible to assign monetary value to digital twins of physical assets, and thanks to distributed ledger technology, create virtual environments where the reliability of digital assets or twins is a separate value in their own right. Masu-Unique corresponding validation on the blockchain. Digital twins didn’t quickly become mainstream because the risk of duplication was a significant deterrent, but NFTs are paving the way for a new era of trust in digital assets.

On our part, NFTs see blockchain as another way to create opportunities and shape the world we live in. The blockchain function of recording data safely and immutably is a very important technological advance, and it is natural that it is used in various ways.

This powerful technology has certainly come a long way from its origins as the foundation of cryptocurrencies. We see new applications every day. Finboot was first set up to understand the value of deploying blockchain in a company’s supply and value chains, and technology in a variety of ways depending on the client, from invoice verification to sustainability credential verification. This is because we were able to confirm that was expanded. They are competitive and build trust.

Some may be skeptical of NFTs, but it’s a mistake to dismiss it as a fad. NFTs effectively solve reliability issues and tokens are stored in a decentralized database, which makes records public and greatly reduces the chances of theft, fraud, or theft. NFTs are game changers and this is just the beginning.

This article was contributed by Juan Miguel Prez Rosas, CEO of Finboot.

