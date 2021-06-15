Why wait for Prime Day?Games such as Resident Evil Village and Amazon Luna are already on sale





Prime Day is Amazon’s two-day sales event, June 21-22, filled with transactions across the digital storefront of online retail giant. However, the sale is so big that some deals are currently available. Resident Evil Village, Ghost of Tsushima and Cyberpunk 2077 are just a few of the games on sale. Combining that with the promotions running on the E32021, there are plenty of deals for gamers. We’ve compiled some of the biggest discounts available, including the lowest prices we’ve seen in some of the best games on the market today.

When possible, we emphasize the game at a particular price on a particular platform. Please note that some versions of the games listed are currently the same on all platforms, and other versions are priced differently on each platform.

Amazon Luna is the company’s entry into cloud gaming. A controller is required to stream games to mobile devices or Amazon Fire TV, and Prime members require a monthly subscription starting at $ 6.

Resident Evil Village is the latest entry into the Resident Evil franchise for many years and has answered many questions from Resident Evil 7.

The long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 was launched last December, but faced a storm of controversy thanks to its long list of bugs. After a few months, many of those purchases have been fixed, and at this price it’s hard to slip this deal.

One of the best games released last year, Ghost of Tsushima has players traveling to Tsushima Island in Japan in the 13th century to fight Mongolian invaders.

Assassin’s Creed Valhara takes players to the 9th century. This time, the Viking warriors are involved in a long-standing war between the Assassin Brotherhood and the Knights Templar.

Outriders gives players the role of a super-powerful warrior, humanity’s greatest hope for surviving extinction. (Note: Xbox Game Pass subscribers can already play this game at no additional charge.)

Mafia Definitive Edition is a remake of the 2002 open world game. The player plays the role of Tommy Angelo, who turned from a taxi driver to a mafia officer in the 1930s.

Immortals Finix Rising was one of the earliest games released for next-generation consoles. The player plays the role of a phoenix who needs to take over the giant typhon of Greek mythology. (Note that this used to be $ 25, but could come back.)

Nintendo games are rarely released, so it’s best to use them when they’re released.

Nintendo Switch Online allows Switch owners to play games online and use up to eight accounts for family membership. The annual membership is $ 35 and comes with a custom 128GB microSD card for a limited time.

