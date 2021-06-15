Major announcements to date for the E3 video game show





Previously, Electronic Entertainment Expo was one of the biggest video game events of the year, with publishers of all sizes cramming a bunch of announcements in just a few days. But the Covid-19 pandemic has changed a lot. And now, this year’s show is effectively running from June 12th to 15th.

This year’s E3 was particularly important to the success of its flagship Xbox Series X console, following Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda owner ZeniMax for $ 7.5 billion. Microsoft, which has long been recognized as a unit with few blockbuster monopoly games, is using acquisitions to fight back. And on Sunday, the company announced that Bethesdas’ next big game, science fiction role-playing game Starfield, will be dedicated to the Xbox platform and personal computers.

First announced by Bethesda in 2018, the game will be available on November 11, 2022. A change from Bethesda, which previously released games for PlayStation, Xbox systems, PCs and Nintendo platforms, is widely expected after the acquisition of Microsoft. Another Microsoft-anticipated launch, Halo: Infinite, will be available during the holiday season.

Overall, Microsoft has unveiled 30 games, 27 of which will appear on the subscription service Xbox Game Pass. Last week, Microsoft doubled its subscription strategy as Microsoft turned to cloud streaming technology beyond hardware. Microsoft plans to move most of its computing work to the data center to reach more people through transactions with TV makers and their own dongles other than consoles, smartphones and PCs. .. Microsoft seems to focus more on playing games on one of its subscription products than playing games on specific hardware.

Also over the weekend, French video game publisher Ubisoft (UBSFY) provided investors with specific launch dates and windows for some of the expected large franchises. Beyond expectations, Jeffreys game analyst Ken Lamp wrote in a note on Sunday that the Ubisoft event did not deliver news that changed the quote. The publisher has announced a surprise collaboration with Nintendo (NTDOY) as a sequel to the popular Mario + Rabbids Kingdom battle game.

The Ubisofts showcase also included an action game based on the James Cameron avatar franchise “Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora” to be released in 2022.

Silicon Valley video game publisher Electronic Arts (EA) last week announced Battlefield 2042, the latest game in the Battlefield franchise. It will be available on October 22nd, but will be accessible to EA Play subscribers on October 15th.

Raymond James analyst Andrew Marlock wrote in a note on Monday. And BF2042 should offer strong returns, demonstrating the exaggeration of reports of the end of the franchise.

Microsoft’s share price rose 0.1% to $ 258.11 on Monday as Ubisoft’s American Depositary Receipts traded in the US rose 0.7% to $ 14.45. EA shares rose 1.2% to $ 148.11.

Write to MaxA.Cherney at [email protected]

