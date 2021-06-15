ZTE Axon 30 Ultra and Google Pixel 5: Face-to-face





The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is a very powerful smartphone at that price. For just $ 749, it offers the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a large 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, a long-lasting 4,600mAh battery, and a quad-lens rear camera. If the lack of 5G support (US) or wireless charging isn’t ideal, but you’re entering the new Android smartphone market, it’s a smartphone you should take seriously. However, this is not the only smartphone that is impressive in the price range. The top of the list of rivals should definitely be the Google Pixel 5. It costs $ 699 and offers one of the best cameras, great software, and decent performance. , Sharp OLED screen, and durable battery.

So which is the best? To answer this question, we compared the paces of the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra and Pixel 5 and conducted a direct comparison test. Explore specs, design, display, performance, cameras and special features and combine all these areas to find a more affordable Android across Android.

Specifications Google Pixel 5 ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Size 144.7 x 70.4 x 8 mm (5.70 x 2.77 x 0.31 inch) 161.5 x 73 x 8 mm (6.36 x 2.87 x 0.31 inch) Weight 151 g (5.33 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz) Screen size 6.0 Inch OLED 6.67 Inch AMOLED Screen Resolution 2340 x 1080 pixels (432 pixels / inch) 2400 x 1080 pixels (395 pixels / inch) Operating System Android 11 Android 11 (MyOS 11) Storage 128GB 128GB, 256GB, 1TB MicroSD Card Slot No No Tap Two Pay Service Google Pay None Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 RAM 8GB 8GB, 12GB, 16GB Camera Dual Lens 12.2 Megapixel Width and 16MP Ultra Wide Rear, 8MP Front Quad Lens 64MP Standard, 64MP Wide, 64MP Ultra Wide and 8MP Periscope Tele Photoria, 16MP front video 4K (up to 60 fps), 1080p (240 fps) 8K (30fps), 4K (up to 60 fps), 1080p (30fps) Bluetooth version Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.2 port USB C (3.1) USB C (3.1) ) Fingerprint sensor Yes, mounted on the back Yes, Water resistant in display IP68 No IP rated battery 4,080mAh

Fast charge 18W

Qi wireless charging 12W

5W reverse charge

4,600mAh

Fast charge 65W

App Marketplace Google Play Google Play Network Support All Major Carriers T-Mobile and AT & T Colors Just Black, Sorta Sage Black, white, blue, lightbrown Price $ 699 + $ 749 + Review Score 4 out of 5 stars 3 of the Stars Design, Display, and Durability Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is attractive, if not the hottest smartphone. It has an end-to-end display with a punched selfie camera at the top and an end that bends down toward the side of the phone. It also features an aluminum frame and a Gorilla Glass 5 rear. It’s shiny enough, but slightly compromised by the clunky rear camera module in the upper right corner.

To be fair, it’s another great smartphone that looks almost as good as the Pixel 5 and doesn’t bother you with its aesthetics. Like the ZTE, the Pixel 5 has an attractive end-to-end display, but the overall design is pretty adventurous and non-standard, at least when compared to the devices announced by Samsung, for example.

However, the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra has a very impressive 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels (395 pixels / inch). This is further enhanced by support for a refresh rate of 144Hz, which makes video and other media run incredibly smoothly. Even with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 6.0-inch OLED display, this is something the Pixel 5 doesn’t have.

On the other hand, one of the things you can do with the Pixel 5 is to provide an IP68 rating. This shows that it can withstand up to 1.5 meters of water for as long as 30 minutes. ZTE doesn’t provide any official IP ratings, so it’s likely that Google’s devices are at least a little more durable, backed by the fact that the back is aluminum (rather than glass).

This opening round is a draw as this excellent durability counteracts ZTE’s more eye-catching display.

Winner: Tie

Performance, battery life, charging Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip uses 5nm (nanometer) transistors to provide better performance than previous generation processors (mainly using alternatives above 7nm). It also uses at least 8GB of RAM, so it can handle all the popular games and apps that are currently in the round. Unfortunately, the same isn’t true for the Pixel 5, but it’s good enough for users for most purposes. It is equipped with Snapdragon 765G (7nm). This is fast enough, but it can be a bit slow if you run multiple apps at once or play the most intensive games.

Both phones come standard with 128GB of internal memory, but the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra offers models with 256GB or 1TB of storage, and the Pixel 5 is compliant with only one model. Neither phone comes with a MicroSD card slot, so you’ll need to use internal storage (or the cloud).

When it comes to batteries, the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra outperforms the Pixel, but the situation is pretty close. Its 4,600mAh is comfortable to use all day long, even with frequent use, and the battery remains the next morning. The same is true for the Pixel 5, which has a sufficient 4,080mAh battery, but at the end of a busy day, the remaining power is a bit less.

ZTE also has a 65W quick charge, which can be charged in about an hour. The Pixel 5 can only be charged at a maximum of 18W, but unlike ZTE smartphones, it also supports wireless charging and reverse charging. Still, with faster performance and a little generous battery, this round goes to axons.

Winner: ZTE Axon 30 Ultra

Camera Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra promises a lot of cameras for your money. The quad lens setup features a standard 64 megapixel lens, a 64MP wide lens, a 64MP ultra wide lens, and an 8MP periscope telephoto lens. The Pixel 5, on the other hand, uses only a dual-lens rear camera consisting of a 12.2MP wide lens and a 16MP ultra wide lens.

Of course, impressive camera hardware doesn’t always make an impressive photo. The ZTE Axon30 Ultra is a very clear example. Our review found that some photos could be too dark and saturated in terms of darkness and saturation, which could be frustratingly inconsistent. In contrast, the Pixel 5 is one of the best camera phones available today, and Google’s software makes the most of its relatively modest hardware. Shots are clear and dynamic in most cases, and even novice photographers can take very easy-to-use snapshots with a simple tap on the phone.

Unlike Pixel, ZTE can capture 8K video at 30 frames per second. That said, while this is a marginal feature that is only worth it to those who have an 8K TV, Google phones have a significantly better camera overall.

Winner: Google Pixel 5

Software and Updates AndyBoxall / Digital Trends

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra runs on Android 11 processed by ZTE’s own MyOS 11. The basic Android experience enhancements are primarily superficial, with the addition of different icon shapes and colors and different layouts for quick setup. It primarily provides a seamless experience, but has one or two bugs, such as receiving messages only when the phone is unlocked and not muting the camera shutter in silent mode.

Another serious issue affecting Axon is that ZTE has confirmed only one update to Android 12. After this, the future of the phone (as far as the OS is concerned) is uncertain. This is not an issue affecting Google’s smartphone, the Pixel 5. The Pixel 5 receives updates quickly and for as long as possible.

Winner: Google Pixel 5

Special features

The Pixel 5 is a full-fledged 5G smartphone that supports faster millimeter-wave bands and longer distances below 6Hz. This provides ample future-proof service for the times when 5G networks are widespread in the United States and many other parts of the world. This is not entirely true for the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra. Although it is advertised as a 5G phone, it does not support 5G in the United States. In reality, T-Mobile connects to one 5G band, but that’s all, so the connection options are very limited, effectively making it a 4G-only device.

Neither phone has (or lacks) any notable special features other than 5G support. Pixel 5 offers some Google-specific software features such as artificial intelligence-based call screening services (flagging for spam), smart replies (for in-app messages), and Google Duo video calls.

ZTE does not offer bells or whistles, so this round goes to the Pixel.

Winner: Google Pixel 5

Price and availability

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra starts at $ 749 (for versions with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of memory) and jumps to $ 849 for models with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is supported by T-Mobile and AT & T and can be purchased from ZTE or some online retailers.

The Pixel 5 costs $ 699 (only one model with 128 GB of storage), but if you’re lucky, you can find it at certain retailers for a little less than this price. Supported by all major carriers and widely sold online.

Overall victory: Google Pixel 5 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is better, but overall the Google Pixel 5 is better. The main difference is the camera. For the Pixel, it’s one of the best cameras you can buy on any phone, but for the ZTE it can be frustrating. Besides this, Pixel offers better software with more useful special features, more frequent updates and full 5G support. Not as fast as the Axon 30 Ultra, but fast enough. It also has a 4,080mAh battery that can be used between charges.

Nevertheless, the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is a very good phone. If you need the best possible display that impresses many spectators with a refresh rate of 144Hz, that may be desirable. However, if you want the best camera possible, choose the Pixel.

