Go East: Development of Innovative Attractions, Technology and Theme Entertainment in Asia





The Asian-themed entertainment and leisure markets, especially in China, are experiencing rapid expansion. Prior to the pandemic, in 2019, China’s theme park group sawOCT Parks China made a leap forward in Universal Parks, ranking third in the world’s top 10 theme park group rankings in terms of number of participants.

In the same year, the other two Chinese groups, Fantawild Group and CHIMELONG Group, ranked 5th and 6th after Universal, making them one of the top 6 groups in the world. The Fantawild Group confirmed that the number of participants in the year was higher than any other group, and that number surged by nearly 20%.

As China’s population continues to grow, the middle-class population across Asia will spend more aggressively, tourism will return to high gear, and the themed entertainment and leisure industry as a whole will begin in 2021. It is projected to grow significantly by 2025. The state-of-the-art experience market may be experiencing some sort of renaissance.

Adding experiences such as augmented reality and augmented reality, powerful projection solutions, state-of-the-art audio and video, and other non-stimulating new technologies, plus a highly immersive dark ride ready to take advantage of them. The perfect storm for tremendous growth and opportunity will come.

Let’s take a look at how the Asian-themed entertainment and leisure markets are preparing to harness this potential and how the revolution has actually begun.

Western attractions are heading east to combine with a clear Asian experience

As already mentioned, many new projects are imminent in Asia, entrepreneurship is rising, and the attraction industry spotlight is shining brightly in China.

This new focus is on investing in markets from established Western attraction brands, hosting international events, and strong (and increasingly strong) local initiatives.

Most thematic entertainment and leisure visions have survived the difficult year of 2020, and China has awakened after spending most of this vigilant era as a storm.

The government continues to support large-scale future projects, which, coupled with the restoration of consumer confidence and increased spending, are gaining momentum to drive the development of important attractions.

By 2025, more than half of the world’s largest cities will be in Asia. In short, the ever-larger and more economically strong middle class is only ready to experience new parks and attractions. Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and even Thailand have made interesting developments within the industry, including the strongest Asian development ever in Super Nintendo World.

Located within Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, Super Nintendo World is a unique study of the power of investment in cutting-edge themed entertainment and leisure technology.

According to Orlando Informers, the park costs $ 578 million, more than $ 100 million more than Universal spent on the Wizarding World of Harry Potter Diagon Array at Universal Studios in Florida. doing.

Much of that investment is spent on technology and interactivity, emphasizing the growing importance of these factors in creating future thematic entertainment experiences. Guests now want the most seamless, engaging and interactive experience possible from start to finish, and technology is stepping up to make that happen.

The park leverages exciting new wearable technology in the form of interactive wristbands to allow guests to play games, interact with physical elements such as Super Marios’ famous question mark block, and team up. You can fight the boss with. It also offers exciting new attractions such as powerful augmented reality that lets guests participate in real-life Mario Cart Race.

The entire park incorporates technology into a seamless experience, satisfying the growing desire of guests to stay on and off the vehicle and immerse themselves in it.

Asia is a region known for its stunning, state-of-the-art technology, and the themed entertainment and leisure industry is set to follow.

Exciting Theme Entertainment Project on the Horizon

With the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics scheduled to take place in Beijing, China has a global presence and is preparing for an important event in the capital.

Leading companies in the thematic entertainment and leisure industry are already in the spotlight and are planning to take advantage of this event.

Universal Studios Beijing is on the verge of opening in May this year, and international projects continue to make a presence in other parts of China, from Disneyland Shanghai, which is currently expanding in the new Zootopia area, to Hong Kong Disneyland. .. Investment is skyrocketing to bring the project to the level of Shanghai-based sister parks.

Other major theme park developers are also introducing internationally successful formats to the Chinese market. Marlin Entertainment, which won the ranking after Disney in the above-mentioned 2019 global group ranking, has started a strategy to cluster the intermediate attractions of the gateway cities to China, including Shanghai, Shenyang and Beijing.

Merlin even says that in the end there are at least five Legoland parks in China alone, and the first park is currently expected to be underway in Shanghai.

Although the Japanese attraction industry is at a more mature stage, it is still expanding significantly. The rescheduling of the Olympic Games in Tokyo in July this year has renewed attention to Tokyo, and theme park destinations such as Disney and Universal are among the most visited destinations in the world. It is one.

Technology continues to accelerate the pace of thematic entertainment innovation

The industry is changing rapidly, and its evolution involves the central role of technology in all new developments.

Innovation is now a central expectation for theme park visitors, and technology is emerging that enables operators to provide world-class technology to meet their desires.

The Internet of Things infrastructure will continue to be more robust, giving operators more control over different aspects of the park. From automated inventory, real-time information about queue times, integration of technology solutions and interactive elements, the entire experience becomes more seamless, and IoT elements drive exciting new connections.

In addition, after a year of rapid innovation outside the theme park space, artificial intelligence and cognitive technology have become a potential starting point for a truly exciting themed entertainment experience. Imagine a guest stepping into the park for a revisit, being recognized by a virtual assistant, and immediately greeted with a coupon for information about their favorite treats and destination vehicles. It’s powerful.

These technologies are just the tip of the iceberg, where the foundations of extended reality, interactive solutions and more are already huge. Technology has also expanded the visitor’s journey, connecting with them before and after the visit, and improving their thematic entertainment capabilities to increase spending in the park.

After a year of blockade and attention, the need for shared experiences with friends and family is increasing, and these technologies ensure that these experiences will be memorable and unforgettable.

The post-pandemic experience needs to meet higher expectations, and technology plays an important role in distinguishing it from home entertainment and other competitors.

Electrosonic has experience supporting the growth of companies in the Asian market.

Contact us now for more information.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos