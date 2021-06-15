Warzone Rebirth Island is an almost exact match for Alcatraz, players find





A map of the Call of Duty War Zone claustrophobic island, Rebirth Island is directly based on San Francisco’s iconic Alcatraz Island prison.

The observantCall of Duty Warzoneplayer has discovered that the game’s Rebirth Island map is an almost exact replica of San Francisco’s former Federal Bureau of Prison Alcatraz. The long-standing first-person shooter franchise free play battle royale installments were released in March 2020. Since then, the game has continued to evolve and change, and transitions between seasons often involve significant changes to the game. map.

As part of the Summer Game Fest 2021 kick-off event, publisher Activision has unveiled plans for the next season of the Call of Duty Warzone. The online shooter entered Season 4 on June 17th, and this seasonal transition is set to make a lot of changes. However, while the details of the next season of the game have been deliberately obscured, it is unlikely to be as significant a change as Season 3’s destruction of Warzone’s Verdansk map. Activision is teasing that a satellite crash will affect the map of the game, possibly leading to the establishment of new landmarks and the destruction of some buildings on the map.

In-depth analysis of Redditor and Call of Duty Warzoneplayer psychadella reveals that the game’s Rebirth Island map is a very faithful reproduction of Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay. Famous for its rugged sea of ​​ice that prevented prisoners from escaping, the former Federal Prison was closed in 1963 and is now a tourist attraction. Warzone’s Play Island is much smaller, much faster, and more fierce than Verdansk, the game’s main map. Royal battle. The Rebirth Island map is a near-exact copy of the Alcatraz map created for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, explaining the eerie similarities between Alcatraz and Rebirth Island.

Call of Duty Warzoneis isn’t in Season 4 yet, but rumors about the future of the Battle Royale title have already begun. The free-to-play game is rumored to add a new map made during World War II and match the franchise’s next installment rumor setting. This follows the trends established when the Warzone Verdansk map moved to the 1980s setting. Call of Duty: With the release of Black Ops Cold War. The constant evolution of Warzone’s playable maps has allowed Battle Royale titles to remain fresh for over a year after their release.

Call of Duty Warzone provides a large map for players to traverse and fight, allowing them to become intimate with the playable space. Rebirth Island is a powerful short-range map that replaces the vast Verdansk map, and properly the map is based on an iconic confinement. Through the claustrophobic hall of the island prison, players are made to feel like lonely island prisoners.

Call of Duty Warzone is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC.

Source: psychodella / Reddit

