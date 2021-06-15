Is Google AI better at chip design than engineers?





Is artificial intelligence better at chip design than human experts? A group of researchers from Google’s Brain team tried to answer this question and made an interesting discovery. Well-trained AI has been found to be able to design computer microchips with great results. In fact, Google’s next-generation AI computer system is so great that it includes a microchip created with the help of this experiment.

Azalia Mirhoseini, one of the computer scientists on Google Research’s Brain Team, explained the approach with a few colleagues on the Nature issue. When it comes to games such as chess, artificial intelligence can usually easily beat the human mind. Some might say that AI doesn’t look like a human, but for microchips, it turns out that this is the key to finding a ready-to-use solution.

Microchip design includes “floor planning”. This is a long process that involves the work of a human expert using computer tools. The goal is to find the best layout for all subsystems on the chip to provide the best possible performance. Minor changes in the placement of each component can have a significant impact on the performance of chips such as processors, graphics cards, and memory cores.

Google engineers acknowledge that designing a new microchip floor plan requires “months of intensive effort” across the team. But Google Research’s Brain Team, based in Mountain View, California, seems to have cracked code that makes the whole process simpler. Answer? Treat the floor plan as a game.

As reported by research team co-leaders Azalia Mirhoseini and Anna Goldie, AI was trained to play games to find the most efficient chip designs. Using a dataset of 10,000 microchip floor plans, the team used reinforcement learning algorithms to distinguish between good and bad floor plans. Indicators such as wire length, power usage, and chip size were taken into account.

The more AI could identify the optimal chip configuration, the more AI could create its own chip configuration. In the process, we found some unique approaches to component placement. This served as an inspiration for professionals to try new things, such as arranging the components in the shape of a donut to reduce the distance between the components.

Earlier attempts were made to simplify the process, but fifty years of worthwhile research did not provide a solution. Until now, all automated planning techniques have not been able to reproduce the performance provided by artificial chips.

According to Anna Goldie, this is because the algorithm learns from experience. “The previous approach didn’t learn anything on each chip,” Goldie pointed out using machine learning.

What used to take months on a team of experts can now be recreated in less than six hours with artificial intelligence. The resulting microchip floorplan is of the same quality as, or in some cases better than, human-made ones. As a result, Google’s new findings could save hundreds, if not thousands, of work time for each new generation of computer chips.

The company is currently using these AI chips for further research. Scientists suggest that the use of these more powerful chips could contribute to further advances in research, such as using AI for vaccine testing and city planning. As AI becomes more and more popular, we need to be aware of many more big discoveries in the near future.

