Realme Narzo 305G and MediaTek Dimensity 700 will be available in India this month along with Narzo 30





The company confirms that the Realme Narzo 30 5G and Narzo 30 4G will be available in India in June. Both the Realme Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro were launched in India earlier this year, and now all standard Narzo 30s are set to arrive in two variations. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth also revealed that the Narzo 30 5G will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor previously seen on phones such as the Realme 85G and Poco M3 Pro 5G.

By taking over the # PowerMeetsStyle legacy, # realmeNarzo30, and # realmeNarzo305G, you’re ready to regain the hearts of young players.

Released this month, RT if you are excited. pic.twitter.com/Pmtac8T53U

— Madhav Max 5G (@ MadhavSheth1) June 14, 2021

According to Madhav’s tweet, the company is working on 4G and 5G versions of the standard Narzo 30 and is ready to bring it to India later this month. The Narzo 304G and 5G models sit between the Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro to complete the lineup. In addition, in another tweet, Madhav revealed that the Narzo 305G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7005G processor.

Realme Narzo 30 4G and 5G variants have been launched globally in the last few months, both with very similar integration and specifications. Here’s everything you need to know about Realme Narzo 30.

Expected specifications of Realme Narzo 304G and Narzo 305G

Launched worldwide, the Realme Narzo 30 4G and 5G variants feature the same 6.5-inch Full HD + display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate. There is a punched hole notch cutout in the upper left corner of the screen. The Narzo 30 5G is 8.5 millimeters thick and weighs 185 grams, while the Narzo 30 4G is 9.4 millimeters thick, a little heavier at 192 grams.

The Narzo 30 5G is powered by the Dimensity 700 processor and the Narzo 4G is powered by the Helio G95 processor. The phone runs on Realme UI 2.0, which is based on Android 11. There is also a microSD card for storage expansion.

Both the Narzo 305G and Narzo 4G have a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also a 16MP selfie camera on the front. The power button on both phones also acts as a fingerprint reader.

Both phones have a 5,000mAh battery, the Narzo 30 5G supports 18W fast charging, and the Narzo 304G immediately supports 30W fast charging.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos