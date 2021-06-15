Google updates top story carousel





When the page experience update is published in mid-June, Google will see all the changes made to the top story carousel in search results.

This information will be shared on the Google Search Central YouTube channel as part of the Getting Started With Page Experience video series.

It has been known for months that Google plans to remove AMP as a requirement for content to be featured in the Top Story Carousel. This will continue as part of the page experience algorithm update.

This latest Google explainer will give you more details and answer protracted questions that site owners may have before the update begins.

Changes coming to AMP and top stories

When Google releases the Page Experience update in mid-June, AMP will no longer be needed to be included in the top story.

In addition, Google has confirmed that the AMP icon has been deprecated and swipe operations have been removed from the AMP viewer.

The page loads instantly from the AMP cache, so I was able to swipe the story in the AMP viewer.

If other types of pages are added to the Top Story Carousel, Google can no longer guarantee immediate loading. To provide the best experience for searchers, Google should discontinue swipes.

Site owners can instantly load AMP pages into other types of pages through a signed exchange.

Signed exchanges allow you to safely and reliably prefetch your site. It can also be used on AMP sites, so the page can retain its original URL.

Top Story We’ll take a closer look at what removing AMP pages from the carousel means for SEO and site owners.

What does this mean for site owners?

If Google removes AMP as a top story requirement, it will contain previously ineligible content.

So far, this section has only considered pages built with AMP HTML. These limited locations will be more competitive as Google will publish it on every web page.

Google shares three tips to stay competitive in your top stories.

Publish related content. Maintain a good core web vital and page experience score. Follow Google’s guidelines.

If you haven’t done so already, it’s a good time to investigate how your page is progressing, as far as the page experience is concerned.

Check the page experience report in the search console. This report contains information about what experience a real user is experiencing when they load your site.

In the report, you can see the specific problematic URLs that require addressing.

If your content is currently featured in top stories, continue to focus on publishing the same high quality content.

On top of that, if you pay attention to the page experience issues in the Search Console, you may still be able to continue to work with your top stories after the update.

Finally, Google advises site owners that using article-specific structured data remains a requirement for inclusion in top stories.

This includes adding a few lines of markup to let Google know important information about the article, such as author, publisher, and publication date.

See the full video below for more information.

