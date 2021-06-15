The partnership between Epic Games and Tribeca is a watershed moment for indie filmmakers





Tribeca Enterprises and Epic Games are working together to provide an Unreal Engine training workshop for independent filmmakers in New York City. The software created by Epic Games is primarily used to create visuals and environments for video games. Used throughout the industry in a variety of games, including Fortnite, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Final Fantasy VII Remake. Unreal Engine has also become a powerful visual effects tool and has been featured on acclaimed television shows such as Westworld and The Mandalorian.

This could be a game changer for indie filmmakers.

Break down the barrier

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a game created using Unreal Engine.Electronic Arts

This partnership gives creative minds access to software that they can use to better realize their vision. As part of this collaboration, filmmakers will also be offered a carefully selected educational program that teaches how to use Unreal effectively. Unreal is free for filmmakers, but there may be barriers to entry. This partnership aims to remove these barriers.

Jane Rosenthal, CEO of Tribeca Enterprise, is inspired by the tools and features provided by Unreal Engine to rethink storytelling and enable you to create stunning images in real time. The technology that has underpinned many of today’s most famous video games is becoming increasingly essential in the production of movies and television shows. Our mission is to provide a platform for independent filmmakers to learn about these incredibly powerful tools and resources. To them.

Epic’s recent video shows the visual effects made possible with the following Unreal Engine 5.

This partnership will benefit indie filmmakers who are trying to tell a visually ambitious story. Carefully selected educational programs and free access to Unreal Engine allow creators to spend much easier time developing more interesting experiences that are closer to huge budget projects.

Unreal Engine redefines how storytellers imagine and build stories, helping filmmakers understand how real-time tools can revolutionize the way projects are created, regardless of budget or team size. I promised to help you as much as possible. Virtual production is the future of filmmaking, and we hope that participants will have a solid understanding of how to use Unreal Engine to meet the needs of their projects and get out of the program.

There’s a reason Unreal Engine is so often used, and now indie filmmakers have one less barrier to overcome thanks to Tribeca and Epic Games.

Correction: Earlier versions of this article incorrectly described Unreal Engine usage and pricing. Inverse regrets the error.

