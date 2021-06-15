What you need to be an enterprise CIO





The tech industry prefers to give executives some mystery, such as visionary CEOs, dynamic marketing leaders, and stubborn chief technology officers. But even if the entire organization collapses without it, there is one function of the business that is often overlooked and does not play a role in the demythologization of the industry. It’s IT.

In corporate organizations, information technology teams are usually headed by chief information officers, a role that has changed over the last few decades. Whereas IT teams were once simply responsible for keeping lights on, the role of CIOs has evolved to incorporate some forecasts and forecasts of technology trends and invest accordingly.

This creates a fundamental tension at the heart of the CIO’s role. According to a 2020 Deloitte survey, the average IT department invests more than half of its technology budget to maintain its current state of operations and only 19% to build innovative new features. Hmm. ..

I checked in with two chief information officers of a corporate organization in the Chicago area and learned how they negotiate tensions between day-to-day operations and long-term vision. Their answer speaks to a philosophy that emphasizes testing and building business cases before deploying large-scale new systems, but one company, Shure, has remained at the forefront of the industry for almost a century. Maintains agility.

But first, let’s meet the CIO.

Teffani Zadeh, CIO of Growth Enablement & North America IT of Aon Corporation Aon

Company: Aon is one of the world’s largest professional services companies specializing in risk, retirement and health advice and solutions that became particularly relevant last year. Headquartered in London, the company helps companies manage and manage approximately $ 3.5 trillion in retirement assets, $ 180 billion in annual health insurance premiums, and $ 125 billion in annual risk premiums.

Background: Zadeh, Chicago’s Aons Growth Realization and North American IT Organization’s leading technology infrastructure team, is responsible for sourcing, building, and maintaining the technology that supports a company’s revenue-generating team. She recently led a digital transformation effort to move from multiple CRM and marketing systems to integrated cloud-based systems.

Zadehs Basic Skills for Future IT Leaders: Understand the Importance of Processes. Too many technical professionals go straight to technical solutions before they have a complete understanding of the business processes they need to support. I will always keep learning. Learn how to facilitate productive conversations between technology and business partners. This means understanding the business and its challenges and developing solutions as a team. Build strong relationships with business stakeholders. The IT and business thinking that pervades many companies is useless and unnecessary.

Robin R, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Global Information Systems at ShureShure. Hamerlinck

Company: Founded in 1925 as the Shure Radio Company, based in Chicago, Shure is known for designing and manufacturing microphones, gramophone cartridges, and radio components. The company is now applying its historic expertise to modern audio technology to create wireless headphones, video conferencing devices and music production technology.

Background: Hamerlinck oversees IT strategic planning, infrastructure development, application systems, operations, networks and security at Shure. Throughout her career, she has helped develop and expand IT systems and organizations around the world for large and medium-sized technology businesses.

What Hammerlink seeks from potential new hires: We are looking for customer-oriented team members. These customers can include employees and partners within the company, as well as the customers themselves. Our goal is to provide stakeholders with the best possible IT experience. Therefore, we actively hire and maintain human resources who focus on providing premium services. I also love people who think positively and help them set up and prevent problems before they occur.

The average IT department spends 19% of its budget building new features. How do you balance innovation with the need to drive revenue and keep costs down?

Zadeh: Innovation doesn’t have to be big and expensive. We are looking for ways to introduce innovative features, sometimes in small ways. A series of small innovations can have a big impact. Also, you rarely make big bets on new and innovative technologies without first running a small pilot at a fraction of the cost. This allows you to implement very quickly with a small group of users and see if the benefits meet your expectations. If the pilot proves itself, it will be much easier to build a business case for more important financing because he is confident in both cost and profit estimates based on the pilot’s results.

Hamerlinck: There are important balancing actions to take between IT infrastructures that support an evolving business environment and stay within cost parameters. Sure, you need a robust IT infrastructure, but your IT support staff need to have the tools to deliver critical services. Investing in IT is essential to running your business smoothly. The last thing a global business needs is a server to go down. This is due to the lack of proper investment in proper backup to ensure maintenance and business continuity.

One of the common features is the need for a robust IT infrastructure for global communications.

How do product offerings and organizational structures affect the work of the team on the underlying technical infrastructure?

Hamerlinck: As a company with a global 96-year history, we have come a long way. And with facilities in nearly 40 countries around the world, our technology needs to work anytime, anywhere, all day long. This is important not only for internal business purposes, but also for a variety of customers who use Shure technology for customer support, training, purchasing, software downloads, and more.

Zadeh: This is an interesting question. The underlying technical infrastructure often depends on the complexity and age of the supported platforms. I manage two major portfolios. One of them supports simple, globally standardized business processes, so the system is not very complex. This portfolio is almost fully supported by SaaS applications. Infrastructure is handled by vendors, freeing teams to focus on features and innovation.

The other portfolio supports a very complex and isolated set of business processes, resulting in a proliferation of complex systems. Migrating these systems to cloud or SaaS applications requires a significant change in the way organizations think and requires significant investment, making the technical infrastructure much more difficult to manage. As a result, my team spends a lot of time managing the underlying infrastructure.

What are your team’s biggest challenges in 2021? How do you plan to solve it?

Hamerlinck: The world is trying to reconstruct into a pandemic that is shrinking in some areas, but not everywhere yet. IT needs vary from region to region of the world, but one of the common characteristics is the need for a robust IT infrastructure for global communication. When we work in the virtual conferencing industry, it is imperative to ensure that our team provides conferencing equipment to our employees, partners, and customers smoothly. We’re already in a good position here, but we know that the world needs to move to a hybrid model of office and telecommuting more than ever and deal with IT in different ways.

We used machine learning to extract relevant information from various capture forms and relay that information to the transaction system.

How do you evaluate new technologies and incorporate them into your business or product? What technology are you currently focusing on?

Zadeh: We were constantly researching technology trends, understanding the outlook, and watching how more experienced technologies were used and adopted in other industries. Our business processes millions of transactions and is constantly looking for opportunities to drive operational efficiency. We have adopted AI in the area to manually automate intensive operations when possible. In one particular example, machine learning was used to extract relevant information from various intake forms and relay that information to a transaction system. He was also using AI to innovate his sales pipeline. We conducted an experiment using AI to evaluate past purchase patterns and propose sales opportunities. In addition, it has become much more cloud-enabled and most applications have adopted a mobile-first strategy. Finally, we monitored the blockchain and deployed it to specific areas.

