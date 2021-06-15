FINAL FANTASY 7 Remake Intergrade: Yuffie DLC Ending Description





Square Enix brought Final Fantasy 7 Remake to PlayStation 5 last week and released the EPISODE INTERmission DLC starring Yuffie Kisaragi. If you enjoyed last year’s remake, it’s definitely worth playing. It’s a combination of satisfying combat and a story that reminds players why Yuffie is a favorite of the original fans. And man, that looks good.

Tetsuya Nomura, director of FINAL FANTASY 7 remake, said the sequel to the game will begin at the end of the EPISODE INTERmission (hereafter referred to as “Yuffie’s DLC” for everyone). That’s great news, but if you’ve played Yuffie’s DLC and saw the ending, you may be at a loss what that ending means. Now let’s disassemble it.

Needless to say, the following spoilers.

Deep ground, deep cut

Yuffie’s DLC has two parts. The final part of the game that introduces the new gang of bad guys and the post-game scene that leads to Final Fantasy Remake Part 2.

First, the bad guy: Deep Ground. Deep Ground is a secret branch of SOLIDER (Military Division of Shinra) that was actually introduced in the 2006 Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy 7 game starring Vincent Valentine. Leading Deepground is an elite warrior known as Tsviets, led by Weiss.

Weiss, the head of the Deep Ground and the villain of Dirge of Cerberus, is being tested at Yuffie’s DLC.

square Enix

Weiss is being tested at Yuffie’s DLC on the basement floor of Shinra. He doesn’t seem to be totally obsessed with Shinra’s “idiot” trying to clone him, summoning his brother Nero to “hunt.” This is clearly bad news for Yuffie and Sonon, who face Nero as the last DLC boss. After a tough battle, you almost run away-before Nero emerges from the darkness. Stab Sonon and regain his body. Yuffie runs away, but Sonon regrets-and will probably return to Part 2 as a deep-ground experiment.

Important to all of this is that the Dirge of Cerberus (where Deep Ground, Weiss, Nero, and other Chibiets were introduced) occurred after the original game event. The fact that the groups are featured here clearly means they will be part of Remake Part 2. In other words, you can expect a big change in the story beat.

After Sonon’s “death,” Yuffie escapes in time to see Sector 7 explode and crumble into the slums below.

Weiss’ brother Nero is Yuffie’s last DLC boss. Both Weiss and Nero featured here have a big story impact on the next part of the remake.

Square Enix Final Fantasy Tests Substitutional Reality

In the post-game scene, we’ll return to Cloud, Barrett, Tifa, Yuffie, and Red XIII. They take a long walk or make a little joke about Midgar being a city of garbage before hitchhiking to the nearby town of Calum. (It’s picked up by the chocobo building that fans remember from the original game.) This is all nice and dandy, but then we see something more interesting.

The Zack Fair is outside the church of Aeris and is practicing, “Hey, it’s been a while!” line. After uplifting, he broke the door and announced his return, but found a church full of Midgar citizens who probably escaped from the Sector 7 explosion.

Zack tried to play it cool and failed.

square Enix

Some simple reminders.

At the end of FINAL FANTASY 7 remake, it became clear that there were multiple timelines. The story you saw in the original game is one timeline, and the remake is another. At the end of the remake, you destroy Whisper Harbinger. The whisper was to make each timeline flow in the same way. In other words, I made sure that the remake storyline followed the original storyline. Having killed Whisper Harbinger, there is nothing to stop the story from deviating from the original story. (This is probably also important for deep ground plots.)

Second, Zack Fair was the mentor of Cloud and the protagonist of the original prequel, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7. A first-class soldier, he died after being shot down by dozens of Shinra infantry at the end of Crisis Core, shortly before the Final Fantasy 7 event. (This is a completely different story. If you have a PSP, it’s worth the experience with Crisis Core.) Crisis Core shows that Zack had Aeris and Romance. Therefore, he is anxious to visit her in the church.

Well, here is the important part. This new scene featuring Zack Fair shows that he is alive and well. This is a big change for the FINAL FANTASY 7 story. But what is still unclear is the reality in which he lives. At the end of the remake, when Zack recovers from the attack that killed him in other realities, he sees a chip packet with Shinra’s stamp mascot, which is significantly different from the stamp mascot he saw in the remake. Implying the timeline of. Reddit eagle-eye fans point out that the church with Zack at the end of Yuffie’s DLC is less aging than what you’ll see in a remake.

So Zack is back, but he still doesn’t know which timeline he’s on.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

