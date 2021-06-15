Realme GT 5G, Realme Book, Realme Pad, Realme Robot Vacuum Launch Event, Everything You Need to Know Today





Realme is hosting a big event today. This is effectively a global event, but it is aimed at the European market. Realme will launch the GT5G flagship smartphone at today’s event, but it’s not the only product to be launched. Realme will showcase its first laptop, the Realme Book, its first table, the Realme Pad, and perhaps its first vacuum cleaner robot, the Realme Robot Vacuum, at today’s event. The event will start at 5:30 pm IST.

However, the main focus will be on the Realme GT 5G, which will first appear in markets other than China. Realme launched the GT5G smartphone in China in March as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888-equipped phone with Xiaomi Mi 11 and Samsung Galaxy S21. The price of the Realme GT 5G in Europe could be € 549 for the top model with 12GB of RAM. This makes it one of the cheapest, if not the cheapest, flagship phones. However, Realme GT 5G does not meet some of the features offered by most premium flagships.

Realme GT 5G price and specifications

According to the list on the Realme website, the Realme GT 5G 12GB RAM variant costs € 549. However, according to Tarekomi, the Realme GT 5G starts at 400 euros (about 35,500 rupees) with an 8GB RAM variant. In China, Realme GT 5G starts at RMB 2,799 (about Rs 32,000).

Realme GT 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with Android 11 software and supports 5G in both SIM card slots. Realme GT 5G features a 6.43 inch Full HD + Super AMOLED display with refresh rates up to 120Hz and touch sampling rates of 360Hz. The display has a built-in fingerprint sensor. The phone has up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and also supports microSD cards. The phone comes with a 4500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging over a USB-C port.

On the back of the Realme GT 5G are a 64 megapixel sensor, an 8 megapixel sensor, and a 2 megapixel sensor. For selfies, you’ll find a 16-megapixel camera in the punch hole in the upper left corner of your cell phone. The phone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is only 8.4mm thick. The Realme GT 5G weighs 186 grams.

Realme Book Price, Specifications

Realme will launch its first laptop at this event, called the Realme Book. Confirmation took place a few days ago when Realme India and European CEO Madhav Sheth shared a photo of a laptop lid appearing to stick out of an envelope. The Android Authority then obtained some photos that were believed to have been taken during the Realmes rehearsal of the event. The photo confirms the Realme Book as the name and design of the laptop. The Realme Book features an aluminum body with an aspect ratio of 3: 2. It is said to be used by Realme as a USP. The Realme Book has dual speakers in the underbody. The overall design of the Realme Book is very similar to that of the Apple MacBook Pro. In one study, Realme states that laptop prices will range from Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000.

Realme Pad Price and Specifications

Realme Pad may be the name of the tablet that Realme is likely to announce later today. The details of the tablet are not clear, but it will be an Android tablet. The Realme Pad, or Realme Tab, may have high-end specifications to compete with the Apple iPad and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos