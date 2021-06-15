IKEA Tradfri smart lamp with 108kb RAM can run Doom





The ability of the game Doom, at least the original game by id Software in 1993, to run anything that qualifies as a computer has long been an insider joke and a challenge. Of course, the latter can be defined as having a microprocessor. This includes most important household appliances these days. Smart appliances are a better target for these attempts, which are certainly what some hackers have tried to get the game to run IKEA’s Tradefri smart lighting, but with a bit of cheating.

Although it looks crude by today’s standards, the original Doom game was never simple. It was one of the first games of the time to take advantage of 3D graphics technology and required considerable effort to adapt to the highly constrained computers of the era. These highly constrained computers are much like today’s microcontrollers and single-board computers, so retrofitting games to one of these latest, but similarly restricted computers is a perfect challenge. is.

The next-hack group tackled that challenge and tried to apply it to off-the-shelf devices that weren’t intended to run Doom or other games. They happened to settle for an IKEA Tradfri smart lamp running on an 80MHz Cortex M33 processor, especially the new GU10 345 RGB LED model. It was enough CPU for Doom, but it was where things started to get harder.

The smart lamp had only about 108 kb of RAM, much smaller than Doom’s GBA port of 384 kb. Of course, that was exactly the kind of hacking challenge the group had succeeded in. Even if that was resolved, the port would have to actually connect the display, have audio and input working, and all the other elements that would allow Doom to actually play.

Eventually, they started running Doom on IKEA Tradfri. Technically, smart lamps don’t have their own lamps, so they were actually running on a Tradefri microcontroller unit (MCU) with a connected display. Perhaps in the near future, IKEA will launch a smart lamp with some form of screen. That way, it might be easier to port Doom to that device. For what purpose? Of course, about science!

