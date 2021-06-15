10 great last-minute gifts for dads you can put up for sale





It’s less than a week before Father’s Day in 2021, but there are still many presents for my grandfather this year. (Photo: Getty Images)

Recommendations are your own choice of review editors. There may be a fee for purchasing from our link.

You may not be ready to hear that Father’s Day in 2021 is less than a week old (Psst: Sunday, June 20th), but don’t be afraid. It’s never too late to get a great gift for your dad who arrives on time. In fact, not only is everything from wireless earphones to summer sandals on sale this week, but we’ve also found great deals that can be dropped to the front door faster than “the best dad in the world.”

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is just around the corner! Want to know how to get the best deals? Join us for a free virtual How to Hack Prime Daylive event. Check attendance now.

For example, you can use the acclaimed Philips Norelco multi-groom trimmer ($ 20.99, now $ 17), which sells next-day delivery options on Amazon, to help your dad hold down his facial hair. I can do it. On the other hand, if you want to help your dad relax this summer, you can use JBL Flip 5 (starting at $ 84.99) for sale at Focus Camera to help him listen to his favorite music on the go. .. This is the most valuable portable speaker ever tested for solid sound output, effective water resistance and a long battery life of 12 hours. Depending on the region, you may be able to get it soon tomorrow.

These recommendations are just the tip of the iceberg. Check out our dad’s gift deals and beat the rest of the last-minute shopping rush.

The best last-minute Father’s Day gift on sale 1.This stylish and affordable watch

Customers love this Citizen Eco-Drive watch for its affordability and overall accuracy. (Photo: Getty Images / Citizen / Amazon)

Smartwatches may be a recent trend, but many people like the look and feel of the classic two-handed mechanical ticker. If it sounds like a dad, we recommend the Citizen Eco-Drive Chandler Watch. Of $ 225. This stainless steel field watch received approximately 2,000 5-star reviews (and a 4.6-star overall rating) from customers who rated it as “stylish,” “handsome,” and “substantially attractive.” I am. Previous buyers also appreciated Chandler’s durability, and one customer said he had “barely scratched” over the tough madder mud. Asa Prime members can also get it by the weekend.

Get Citizen Eco-Drive Chandler Watch on Amazon for $ 105 (Save $ 120)

2. This portable waterproof speaker

With its compact design, rugged materials and user-friendly features, the JBL Flip 5 is one of the most valuable speakers. (Photo: Review / Betsey Goldwasser)

If your favorite father person likes to listen to his favorite songs wherever the public road takes him, he will get a kick from the JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker. Focus Camera, which is usually listed for $ 119.99, sells this speaker in camouflage or white hues at a low price of $ 84.99, almost 29% off the standard price. Even better, the retailer offers in-store pickup and one-day or same-day delivery in some areas for an additional fee, so you can deliver in time for your big day. The Flip 5 is our favorite and valuable portable Bluetooth speaker for large speaker drivers, creating room-filling audio with a rounded chassis. If your dad is a little butterfinger, don’t worry. In addition to being completely waterproof, the reinforced rubber cap and rounded speaker grille make it durable enough.

Get JBL Flip 5 Speakers from $ 84.99 on Focus Camera (Save $ 10 to $ 34.95)

3. This compact overnight carry-on baggage

Our favorite affordable underseat bag is currently on sale at Killer Deal. (Photo: Review / Seamus Bellamy)

For dads who are always on the go, there is a Timbuk2 overnight briefcase. It’s currently available for $ 89, or 53% off the list price of $ 189. (Note that this bag is a bit cheaper at 6pm.) This carry-on baggage has been named the most valuable under-seat luggage option on the market due to its multi-compartment design. The unpadded straps are a bit uncomfortable overall, but overall the 22 liter internal compartment is large enough to hold all your clothes and toiletries, but other convenient pockets ( The padded laptop compartment on the back and an external pass-through pocket that you can use to slide into the handle of your suitcase) keep things neat and tidy. .. To make sure you get this bag on your dad’s big day, choose from the site’s 3-day ($ 17.95), 2-day ($ 22.95), or next business day ($ 27.95) shipping options.

Get Timbuk2 for $ 89 without checking your briefcase overnight at Timbuk2 ($ 100 savings)

4. This adaptable beard trimmer

The Philips Norelco 3000 is one of our favorite beard trimmers, with its numerous attachments and clean trim. (Photo: Jess Rose photo)

If you need to deal with your dad’s facial hair condition, give him an easy gift with the Philips Norelco Beard Trimmer. It’s currently available on Amazon for just $ 17 from the list price of $ 20.99. Norelco is our favorite budget-friendly trimmer with the “really amazing” value of 13 accessories and a sharp blade that doesn’t get caught on the skin and is easy to clean. Over 61,000 customers also admire the different hair types and how they are handled. Good battery life. Get the perfect gift with overnight prime delivery.

Get the Philips Norelco MG3750 Beard Trimmer for $ 17 on Amazon (Save $ 3.99)

5. These super budget friendly wireless earphones

Jlab’s Go Air true wireless earphones are one of the most affordable on the market. (Photo: Review / Jeffrey Morrison)

Forget about letting your dad fight with cables in the wireless era. With these JLab Go Air earphones, there’s no single wire that stresses him, and they’re currently on sale for just under $ 25 with the option of next-day delivery. (Microsoft sells this same pair even cheaper if it’s available after vacation, ringing for just under $ 19.99 with standard shipping). GoAirbuds are one of my favorite pairs of true wireless earphones for less than $ 100. With better battery life than advertised (these babies lasted 30 minutes at the five JLabs they claimed to offer), decent midpack sound quality, and at a discounted price, they absolutely steal.

Get JLab Audio GoAir Wireless Earphones Best Buy for $ 24.99 ($ ​​5 Save)

6. This super popular game streaming membership and free Disney + trial

Game Pass Ultimate has hundreds of Xbox games in its virtual library. (Photo: Xbox)

If you’re a gamer, you can upgrade your Father’s Day gifts with a 3-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It usually costs $ 14.99 per month and is currently only $ 1. (Note that your subscription will renew at regular price after 3 months.) This is a 98% discount! This virtual, non-delivery membership gives him access to over 100 video game titles on his Xbox console, PC, or Android mobile device at any time. This membership also includes access to Xbox Live Gold for online multiplayer and EA Play, which grants access to top-notch Electronic Arts games. If your dad isn’t a Disney + subscriber yet, get a one-month trial at the Xbox Perks Gallery.

Get a 3-Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at Microsoft for $ 1 (Save $ 44.96)

7. This eye-catching whiskey set

Customers loved the elegant design of this whiskey case set. (Photo: Godinger / Amazon)

Few can end a long day like on the rocks smooth whiskey. If you want to add a little to Panacheto’s Dad’s liquor collection, there’s the Godinger Decanter Gloves Set, which is available on Amazon at a 38% discount. $ 89.95 for $ 55.78. This set, which can be used with your favorite liquid, has received over 6,500 5-star ratings from customers who were amazed by its cool design. Shoppers praised the “beautiful and sturdy” glass and pointed out how good it looks on the desk. .. Choose the fastest shipping option to get this pick in time for Father’s Day 2021.

Get the Godinger Whiskey Decanter Gloves Set for $ 46.86 on Amazon (Save $ 43.09)

8. These top-notch summer sandals

Customers love these Dockers sandals because of the overall comfort they offer. (Photo: Getty Images / Dockers / JC Penny)

Fordads, who prefer to keep things airy when it comes to footwear, have the Dockers Newpage sandals for $ 24.98 at Shoe Carnival. Customers praised these strap kicks for being not only stylish, but also comfortable and slippery. In particular, one buyer said Newpages could even be tailored to fit swollen ankles and feet. Do you need them by Sunday? Express delivery (2-3 days) is available for $ 12.95, while next day delivery is available for $ 22.95.

Get Dockers Newpage Men’s Strap Sandals for $ 24.98 at Shoe Carnival ($ 45.01 Save)

9. Our favorite meal kit delivery service

The best graduation gift for him: Home Chef (Photo: Home Chef)

For fathers who want to extend their cooking skills beyond the grill, our favorite food delivery kit service, Home Chefis, is a big hit. Subscribers typically pay $ 9.95 per meal, but now they can save $ 30 on their first and second orders and $ 15 on their third and fourth deliveries, saving a total of $ 90. With this free shipping gift, dads can choose between calorie and carb consciousness and choose the ingredients they want to avoid. You can also choose how many recipes you need for the week and how many people will cook. .. When the box arrives, he finds fresh ingredients whose recipe has been broken down into detailed explanations. For all these reasons, in addition to the deliciousness of the food, we have named Home Chef as the best food kit food delivery service.

Home Chef Saves $ 90

10. Our favorite Amazon smart speaker

The 4th generation Echo Dot is affordable and stylish. (Photo: Amazon)

Give him a 4th generation Amazon Echo Dot to help Dad stay in the latest technology loop. This acclaimed smart speaker is 10% off the list price of $ 49.99 at 44.99. Prime members can save even more, but if you use the coupon code PDDOT2PKat at checkout to buy two in different rooms of your home, the total set will drop from $ 89.98 to $ 49.98. It’s two for one price! The Echo Dot has been chosen as Amazon’s best Echo smart speaker for its chic, spherical design. It’s just a cherry, in addition to its excellent sound output and easy-to-use Alexa functionality. Even better, Prime members can order this for next-day delivery, ensuring that their father’s delivery date is reached.

Get Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) from $ 44.99 on Amazon (Save $ 5 to $ 40)

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published, but are subject to change over time.

