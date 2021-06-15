The promotion of ideal shopping direct digital transformation pays off in the outbreak of Covid — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Ideal Shopping Direct (ISD), a UK multi-channel home shopping retailer and owner of Create and Craft and the Ideal World TV channel, recorded record sales of 150.6 million in 2020.

This was an increase of 16.1% year-on-year, and profit before income taxes increased from 2.2 million yen in the previous year to 8 million yen.

In addition, it sells to more than 31 million homes in the UK and 35 million homes in the US through its Sky, Freeview, Freesat, Virgin and midnight ITV shopping channels on its website. The company has revived nearly 22,000 previous customers. Over the past year, we have acquired over 36,000 new customers.

The ISD attributed this to agility throughout the coronavirus pandemic, flexible supply chain contracts in the face of Brexit, and reduced reliance on its own brand.

Prior to the pandemic, digital transformation was well underway, laying the groundwork for navigating these volatile waters, says ISD CEO Jamie Martin.

And in the weeks of the pandemic, we may have seen about 30-40% organic growth on the Ideal World TV shopping channel, but in reality our business is more effective and cost-effective. Is high.

He adds: We did this by identifying and making appropriate strategic changes, such as cost efficiency, reduced margin efficiency, or increased overall consumer appeal. These small but essential tweaks are all added at the same time to make your business more profitable.

By continuing to build on our solid foundation, we will innovate and fine-tune our business in new ways that are rapidly evolving and growing.

