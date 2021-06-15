With the Nord CE 5G, OnePlus is looking at the Indian mass market and has a good understanding of the basics, is that enough?





The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is the company’s latest attempt to reach customers in a price range that has never been used in the last five years. The attractive pricing of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G tries to keep it some distance from the original Nord, but we’ve also heard the chat that a true Nord successor could be launched next month at the earliest. Well, that discussion may take place later, but now the Nord CE 5G is getting the main attention for many of the reasons described here.

First, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G brings a decent set of internal organs. What continues to captivate customers is the new design and overall packaging that needs to appeal to the masses. For those who don’t know, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is the company’s most affordable 5G smartphone, not only in India, but in other markets where it is available. Now, to many young smartphone enthusiasts, this may look like a completely new OnePlus brand. It has a presence in the premium and mid-premium segments, but also wants to take advantage of the price segment below Rs 30,000. However, the brand’s first attempt to captivate the mass market was with OnePlus X in 2015. With a low starting price of Rs 16,999, OnePlus made a big leap in India at the time, but never received this call. It does not meet the expectations of the brand. OnePlus X has been called by many reviewers as a phone that wasn’t built to last long and even had thermal management issues. Besides, the camera performance of OnePlus X was not good either.

Almost six years later, OnePlus reappeared, but with a new strategy, the market has evolved significantly since OnePlus X. When I already checked the OnePlus NordCE5G, I found that it was excellent in cost performance.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Great Package

Given that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is aimed at customers in a slightly more competitive market, the company has made the coveted improvements to its design. Unlike the original Nord, the new Nord CE 5G does not use glass, but uses a variety of materials for the back panel to help reduce weight. Yes, there is no premium feeling when holding NordCE as the compromise removes that element. Another interesting addition is the resurgence of the 3.5mm audio jack. This was one of the biggest features that was overlooked in the original Nord. However, the new Nord CE doesn’t have the highly beloved alert slider, which is a hallmark of OnePlus phones from the beginning.

We had the opportunity to talk to OnePlus to understand the thinking process behind determining the various factors of the Nord CE 5G. And company executives explained that the audience they’re targeting might find the alert sliders less useful, and instead, a 3.5mm audio jack is something that might be very helpful. maybe.

The use of the Snapdragon 750G octa-core processor also favors the brand. We tested the Nord CE 5G under different conditions and found that it worked well in different departments. All thanks to the high performance processor. The OxygenOS is very attractive and the optimizations OnePlus has added to version 11 are great. The large 4500mAh battery is another surefire factor and is used frequently throughout the day.

A triple camera setup led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor is also suitable for most conditions. It turns out that the camera offers excellent daylight shots. However, the low-light shots and color accuracy of some photos were what we believed OnePlus could improve with future wireless updates. Another factor we believe the display was better, but it’s still in its current form.

Overall, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is easily recommended given the current competition. With 5G support, we are making great strides ahead of our rivals in the same price range for the future.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Competition

Speaking of Nord CE 5G competition, there is the Mi 11X with Snapdragon 870 SoC and 5G support. We have already reviewed the Mi 11X, and you can read our full review here. Compared to the Nord CE, the Mi 11X is slightly more expensive.

Realme X7 Pro 5G is another smartphone available in the price range of less than 30,000 rupees. It is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000+ SoC and comes with a great bell and whistle inside. We’ve already reviewed Realme X7 Pro 5G, but here’s a detailed review: Prices in India start at Rs 26,999 and the Nord CE 5g is also aggressively priced below it.

The following list is the Vivo V20 Pro, which also supports 5G and offers a sleek body. The price is set at 29,990 rupees, but we also offer a balanced spec sheet.

Xiaomi is probably ready for the next launch at this price range, the Mi 11 Lite. However, the company has already confirmed that the Mi 11 Lite will be a 4G-only phone. In short, the Nord CE 5G has an advantage even before it goes on sale. However, considering the Mi 11 Lite, it’s also a balanced product with many benefits, like the slimmest profile. You have to wait for the price of Mi 11 Lite.

Looking at the current competition set, the Nord CE 5G can easily survive most competitions thanks to its excellent pricing and packaging that helps differentiate it from the rest of the crowd. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available in India starting June 16th tomorrow, and it’s interesting to see how popular the product is. The Amazon India page on the phone states that the Nord CE 5G is the best-selling smartphone for this year’s pre-orders on the e-commerce website.

