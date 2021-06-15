Sony’s XM4 noise canceling headphones are currently priced at $ 330





The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are arguably one of the best pair of headphones you can buy for money. Noise canceling is great, it’s all hellishly comfortable, and it’s currently available for $ 330.

These headphones usually sell for $ 499, but it’s not too hard to get in the mid- $ 300 range if you want to shop (Bing Lee currently sells for $ 369, but Dick Smith says It sells for $ 345). This $ 330 transaction is now available through Amazon for even more shipping. This is a fairly solid deal when compared to both regular RRP and other Australian retailer prices.

This article has been updated since its first publication.

Released last August, Sony’s WH-1000XM4 is a major improvement over Sony’s WH-1000XM3 headphones, and the XM3 is already pretty good.

If you already own XM3 headphones and are considering an upgrade, the condition of your current headphones will determine if you really need them. Can I use it right out of the box? Stick with what you have. Is the ear cup dropped and the battery charged as much as before? It may be time to buy a new pair.

As a bonus, the Sony XM4 (similar to previous generations) comes with a 3.5mm cable, so you can use it on basically any device. Noise canceling headphones are great to have, and if you don’t have a pair, the XM4 is highly recommended. These Sony headphones are also well suited for games, for example if you’re focusing on open world games and adventures rather than Fortniteor’s single-shrink shooters. (Basically, choosing one with a boom soundtrack and a big soundstage will have a great time.)

For the deaf and hard of hearing, Sony recently announced the noise canceling WF-1000XM4 earphones. Early reviews appreciated the noise canceling feature and sound quality. With an RRP of $ 449.95, you can now pre-order Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones for $ 389 through Amazon.

If possible, everyone should own noise canceling headphones. Don’t ignore the chance to get a great pair at an affordable price.

Amazon’s big annual sale event, Prime Day, starts at 12:00 AEST on June 21st and lasts for less than a week until June 23rd at 5pm.

Are these WH-1000XM4 headphones sold at a low price during Prime Day, or is this current price the best bargain you get? Who can say We don’t yet know what the deal will be on the day, but last year’s Prime Day, the last iteration of these Sony headphones, the WH-1000XM3, sold for $ 277. Therefore, lower prices may be possible.

In any case, you’ll need to find another noise-cancelling can or gaming headset during Prime Day to find a bargain (make sure you’ve signed up for a Prime account in advance).

Follow Kotaku Australia’s coverage of the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals here.

