Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 specifications revealed in filing, release date set for August





According to a new report, both Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 may begin shipping on August 11. Samsung’s next set of smartwatches will be announced prior to the unconfirmed unpacking keynote.

It wasn’t clear if Samsung’s plans for this year would include follow-up for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, but Front Page Tech said both next-generation models are ready for market. I did.

According to a Front Page Tech report, the lifestyle Galaxy Watch 4 is available in 42mm and 46mm models, and the fitness-focused Galaxy Active Watch 4 is available in 40mm and 44mm models. This means that the flagship Galaxy Watch may be available in larger configurations this year, but the latest Active version will be available with the same size options as its predecessor.

Last month, journalist Nils Ahrensmeier unveiled the potential for a larger model of the Galaxy Watch 4. Ahrensmeier said the Galaxy Watch Active 4 has 40mm and 42mm options instead.

Until Samsung officially announces the new smartwatch, there is no way to know which source has accurate information about the size of the Galaxy Watch Active 4. It would be irregular to offer two versions of the same wearable that are only 2mm apart in size.

It’s possible that you won’t see all of your suspicious smartwatches this year. If the company follows its own precedent, it will launch one version of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch Active 4 along with several smartphones during the official press event.

However, Front Page Tech reported that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be released on August 27, a few weeks behind the planned launch date of the Galaxy Watch. The company could stagger the same announcement that Apple separated the Apple Watch 6 launch from its annual iPhone headlining keynote.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 specifications appear in FCC list

Meanwhile, the list of devices numbered SM-R885 has just passed the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). As discovered by the Android Authority, this device seems to be the LTE version of Samsung’s next smartwatch.

This list also shares a short list of specifications. In addition to LTE bands, Galaxy Watch also supports dual band Wi-Fi, NFC, GNSS and Bluetooth. There is also a feature called “audio playback”. This could refer to embedded storage for music and other downloadable audio content.

In terms of battery and charging, the device SM-R885 has a rated battery capacity of 240mAh and the battery provides wireless charging. These specifications are the same as the Galaxy Watch 3, but this doesn’t tell much about battery life. Similar battery performance is expected without the following Wear OS software integrated with Tizen, which promises increased efficiency.

