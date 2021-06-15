Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G coming soon in India, company confirms





Realme has announced that the Realme Narzo 30 and Realme Narzo 30 5G will be available in India shortly after months of quitting smartphone development. Currently, the Narzo 30 4G variant is available in a single storage variant in Malaysia. In February 2021, the company launched the Realme Narzo 30A and Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G with MediaTek processors in India. Realme already sells affordable Realme 8 5G for 5G in India, so it’s interesting to see how the company sets the price. Future 5G smartphones. The latest developments are tweeted by Realme India and European CEO Madhav Sheth.

please remember. The RealmeNarzo304G comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display with Full HD + resolution, 90Hz refresh and 580 knit peak brightness. Inside is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The triple rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The primary rear camera can record 4K video at 30fps and the front camera can record full HD video at 30fps. The Narzo 30 comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging technology. Other notable features include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0. GPS, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and NFC. Debuted with the only 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant RM799 (about Rs 14,200) price tag.

Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro in India starts at Rs 15,499 and the Reamle Narzo 30A starts at Rs 8,499. The price of Realme 85G starts from Rs 13,999. Future Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G prices could go from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 domestically. It competes directly with Xiaomi’s budget Redmi Note 10 series and Poco M3 series.

