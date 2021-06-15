Apple forces Google to rethink advertising industry: Maurice Lévy





Maurice Levy, chair of Publicis Groupe, a French multinational advertising and public relations company

Dominique Chariau | Getty Images

The digital privacy move from Apple and Google has forced the advertising industry to rethink how it works, Publicis Groupe’s Maurice Lévy told CNBC.

The chairman of the world’s third-largest advertising company said that changes in Apple’s iOS smartphone software and Google’s Chrome web browser would require advertisers to “rethink our entire job.”

Levy told CNBC’s Karen Tso on Monday.

“Privacy is very important,” he added. “And I think the fact that all these platforms protect the privacy of consumers and their customers is very important, but this leads to a rethinking of how we work.”

This year, Apple began forcing app developers on the platform to ask for permission before advertisers could collect unique identifiers to target and measure the effectiveness of mobile ads.

The company has already banned the use of malicious third-party cookies, which many advertisers rely on to track Internet users and serve personalized ads in Safari browsers.

Currently, Google is also planning to discontinue third-party cookies in Chrome and is looking for alternatives. Last week, tech giants said they would give UK competition regulators a say in a proposal to replace cookies.

The move has led to a dispute in the tech industry, with Facebook and Apple fighting for the latter privacy update. Facebook is likely to be one of the companies most affected by Apple’s iOS changes and is entering new business lines such as online shopping to mitigate the blow.

Levy said Publicis’ acquisition of data company Epsilon for $ 4.4 billion should help protect marketing giants from the collapse of Apple and changes in Google’s privacy.

Technology tax

Apple, Google, and other large tech companies are increasingly being scrutinized by regulators around the world, from their size to the taxes they pay.

This month, the wealthiest countries of the Group of Seven (G-7) agreed on a historic agreement to set a global minimum corporate tax of 15%. Most of this move is aimed at addressing tax avoidance from digital giants such as Google, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon, where multinational corporations are actually doing business, not where they are headquartered. A new linked tax system has been adopted.

“I think the decision made is very good,” Levy told CNBC’s Karen Tso. “I think it’s normal for people working in a country to pay taxes in that country.”

“15% is not excessive. I think this is fair and I believe the G20 will accept that kind of solution,” Levy added.

“All of these platforms have a valuation market capitalization of hundreds of billions, sometimes trillions, so it’s important to contribute to the taxes of the countries in which they operate.”

