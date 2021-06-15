OperaGX mobile game browser speeds up games for mobile players





Opera today releases the Opera GX browser to improve the speed and performance of mobile games.

The desktop version of Opera GX was launched during E3 2019 as the first browser designed for gaming. Since its launch at the show, 9 million players have used it by millions to optimize their gaming experience in March, an increase of 190% over the previous year. You can download the mobile browser for Android and iOS here.

At this year’s E3, Opera will release a mobile version of Opera GX. The Opera GX browser for desktops has been streamlined for mobile gamers. In short, it has been tuned to minimize the use of system resources, and most of the smartphone’s processing power is now available to run games.

We’ve also added built-in Twitch and Discord integration, as well as a central processing unit (CPU) and RAM limiter that limits the amount of each resource available to the browser. I’ve tried the test version on iOS and it’s very easy to customize when it comes to ad and cookie settings.

Image credit: Opera

The mobile browser includes FAB (Fast Action Button), which allows one-handed navigation using haptic feedback. It has privacy protection and security features to fight crypto miners. You can switch between dark mode and light mode. GX Corner keeps a feed of the latest news on your home page without loading tabs or switching to multiple social media apps to get the latest information. There are also native ad blockers and custom skins.

Flow not only keeps users in sync between desktop and mobile, but also makes it easy to share files and messages between browsers.

Image credit: Opera

Opera GX has grown to become Discord’s largest technology server and currently has more than 290,000 members.

Opera GX product director Maciej Kocemba said in an email to GamesBeat that the company began developing the overall codebase in 2018 and Opera GX mobile is under development for six months.

Built on Opera technology, Kocemba said it moved very fast within the last six months, built a game-focused mobile browser, and still has a very good feature set. We were able to provide a new browser. The Opera GX Mobile Browser directly addresses the constant demand of Opera GX desktop users to develop mobile versions as well. Opera GX for desktop was launched during E3 in 2019. In fact, what we enjoy most is being able to constantly get user feedback and act on it.

