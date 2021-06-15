Use Google Tasks to organize your Gmail inbox





As long as I had a Gmail inbox, I used it as a to-do list and ridiculed those who said it was a bad idea. However, while managing one or two messages a day was easy, I realized that as my career progressed, I began to struggle, receive more messages, and work on longer-term responsibilities. Is it time to give up? never. There had to be a solution.

And there was a Google task. This tool has been in use since 2008 and is often overlooked. I can’t see it by clicking the Google app icon (3 rows 3 columns grid) at the top of my browser’s Gmail inbox. Despite this lack of fanfare, tasks quickly became an indispensable tool when I managed the PopScis DIY section.

How to move email to Google Tasks

One of the biggest problems with my to-do list in my inbox was that I couldn’t remember what each message meant to me. It wasn’t a problem for Id to label them with color-coded stars I still run the list and see what each star means and what specific action each message requires I had to remember positively. Now I send an important thread to a task with a single click or tap.

When you select or open an email in your browser, at the top of the screen[タスクに追加]An icon will appear allowing you to move the message to the Trash or mark it as unread. It looks like a circle with a check mark and a small plus sign. Clicking on it will take the thread (or multiple threads) to the list of tasks displayed on the right side of the screen.I want to keep this list open while I’m working, but if I close it, on the right[タスク]Just click the button (blue circle with stylized yellow and white checkmarks).

In the Gmail app, under the three dots in the upper right corner of the screen[タスクに追加]there is. You also need to use the task app built into Android or use this utility on your phone as a free download for iOS.

How to edit a google task

However, it has not been completed yet. Unless you like the task of repeating the email subject, you should click on the task itself and rename it to something easier to remember. For example, there’s no way to remember why you saved the June marketing of Re: Fwd: Fwd: Re: PopSci DIY and the May invoice + receipt tasks for Projects 1 and 2. No, it is saved as an Assess Andys pitch.

When you select a task in your browser or app, you’ll also see other editing options. You can choose a due date and date, and decide whether to make it a recurring task that repeats the number of days, weeks, months, or years you set. However, you can’t create irregular occurrences, so if you have something that repeats every Monday and Friday (such as a staff meeting), you’ll need to create a separate task. To include more information[詳細]Change the fields to add notes.

Whatever you do, the task remains associated with the original email thread via an oval button that contains a subject and envelope icon. Click this to see the relevant message in your inbox.

However, be careful. As for what happens next, we recommend that you use the task only for emails that you are solely responsible for. Be careful to follow up if you have a lot of tasks and Jess doesn’t respond. Next week, the thread itself has nothing to show the exact timing of linking to the task. If Jess responds and the thread continues without tracking, you can get lost and send unnecessary follow-up emails.

How to organize your Google Tasks

Unless you have customized the task, you can add it directly from the email or in the task list[タスクの追加]Whether you add a button or a plus button in the task app, each new entry will appear at the top of the list. Google calls this organizational scheme “my order”. You can move each task on the list by selecting it, clicking the six dots on the left and dragging it to the desired location. In the app, hold down the task and then drag it. This strategy is useful for those who like to organize their tasks in order of importance.

Another option is the main menu button (browser[タスクの追加]Three vertical dots next to, or[タスク]Click on the three horizontal dots in the lower right corner of the mobile app)[並べ替え]so[日付]Is to select. When you assign a date or time to a task, the closest deadline appears at the top of the list, and anything without a date moves to the bottom, including the new task.

You can also click the three vertical dots to create a subtask and add the subtask next to the task selected in the browser. In the mobile app, open the task and[サブタスクの追加]Tap. The app also allows you to hold and drag items and indent them to create subtasks. This is useful if you need to do more than one thing in an email thread, but in my experience it works much better in the app.

If you have a large number of tasks, you can organize them further by creating multiple lists.Of the browser[タスク]Click the drop-down menu at the top of the sidebar, or the three horizontal lines in the lower left corner of the app,[新しいリストの作成]Just click.Go to the main menu[リストの名前を変更]You can rename the list by selecting. Use it to isolate, for example, a list of things you need to do at home or at work, or related to different projects.

While reviewing the tasks, click the circle to the left of each task to mark it as complete, and the completed items will appear in the list of completed tasks at the bottom of the list.[完了]You can click where it says to display it, or tap the checkmark to label it as incomplete and return it to the list. Go to the main menu[完了したすべてのタスクを削除]Select to erase this entire stockpile.

Advanced Google Tasks Tips

As you get used to the task, you may want to dig deeper. Keyboard shortcuts are one way to make things even more efficient. Google provides these lists under the browser’s main menu button, but you can access them faster by pressing Ctrl + / on Windows or Cmd + / on Mac.

However, here is a list of some good things to do.

Mark task completed or incomplete: SpaceEnter Edit mode: EnterExit Edit mode: EscDelete Task: Backspace

If the list can’t be processed within Gmail, you can make it even bigger. TasksBoard is a desktop app for Google Tasks. You can manage your list on one big board, share it with others, or export it to Google Sheets (there are other features as well).

There is also a full screen Google Tasks, a Google Chrome extension that acts like a desktop app in a new browser tab or window. But if you’re like me, at least for now, you might be happy with the simple task sidebar in your Gmail inbox.

