Startups from 21 countries showcase deep tech innovation at #InnoVEX Virtual





Taipei, Taiwan-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Start-ups are the key to technological development and the driving force behind industry transformation and evolution. In COMPUTEX 2021 Virtual, the event organizer TAITRA has prepared a hall dedicated to #InnoVEX Virtual. With 81 startups from 21 countries, TAITRA aims to empower these startups by bridging networks, business opportunities and the global technology ecosystem through digital platforms.

Stimulate creativity with a global disruptor

Since its inception in 2016, InnoVEX, an exhibition dedicated to COMPUTEX startups, has hosted a series of national pavilions from France, South Korea and the Netherlands. The National Pavilion has become one of the highlights of the exhibition for visitors, venture capitalists and the media.

This year, La French Tech Pavilion, hosted by Business France, will bring together five teams to bring together French technology in areas such as quantum computing as a service, organic photovoltaics, wireless charging, in-memory processing and home tech appliances. And introduce diversity.

Hosted by KOTRA, the Korea Pavilion demonstrates careful observation and innovation in pet healthcare surveillance systems, all-in-one educational robots, skin detection and analysis, starting with everyday life applications. In addition, there are two AI startups to improve speech recognition accuracy and indoor auto-mapping.

The Netherlands, which sees InnoVEX as the country’s leading strategic platform, has technologies such as alternative reality (SR) displays, 3D printed lenses, time machine cameras, employee training software, quantum computing accelerators and frameworks, and email security. I’ll be back with the team I’m introducing.

The first participant, EBRD, leads a delegation of eight countries with 18 exhibitors from Eastern Europe, North Africa and Central Asia. The EBRD Pavilion has disrupted the industry of blockchain, cybersecurity, video analytics, security robots and automation solutions, exploring the endless possibilities of diverse applications.

Taiwan is shining as the best base for global startups to grow their business

For local start-ups in Taiwan, TAcc + Pavilion focuses on the rising stars of AIoT and healthcare. #InnoVEXVirtual provides a stage for global startups looking for ways to enter the Asian market. By connecting with a major Taiwanese manufacturer and a complete healthcare system, startups have the opportunity to expand internationally.

The TYC Startup Pavilion, co-sponsored by Taoyuan Municipal Government Youth Department and Nakahara Christian University, has selected a total of 20 teams in the areas of AI analysis, smart manufacturing, environmental testing, VR applications, and computer programming. , Green Energy, IoT represent Taiwan’s innovation energy, including TYCommander, Andong Youth Start-up Hub, HsinMing Youth Hub, and innovation incubation centers at local universities.

Global success stories shared on the InnoVEX forum

TAITRA hosts the first ever Taiwan-Israel Innovation Summit, inviting speakers from Taiwan and Israel to share their experiences and gain insights into important bilateral opportunities through the 2021 InnoVEX Forum. Provide. It will also discuss how major Vietnamese and Taiwanese companies and startups can realize their business potential through startup scenes and strategic alliances.

https://virtual.computextaipei.com.tw/events/

For more information, please visit https://www.computextaipei.com.tw/zh-tw/index.html https: //www.innovex.com.tw/.

Detailed information: COMPUTEX: https: //www.computextaipei.com.tw/ InnoVEX: https: //www.innovex.com.tw/

About COMPUTEX

Founded in 1981, COMPUTEX is one of the world’s leading ICT, IoT, and startup trade shows with a complete supply chain and IoT ecosystem. Co-sponsored by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and the Taipei Computer Association (TCA), COMPUTEX is based on Taiwan’s complete ICT cluster, from established brands to start-ups and from the ICT supply chain to the IoT ecosystem. With strong R & D and manufacturing capabilities and IPR protection, Taiwan is a strategic destination for foreign companies and investors looking for partners in the global technology ecosystem. Follow COMPUTEX on the website www.computextaipei.com.tw and Twitter @ computex_taipei using the hashtag #COMPUTEX.

About COMPUTEX 2021 Virtual

As a technology pioneer, COMPUTEX has been at the forefront of adopting digital transformation. In 2021, the show will be online. The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the organizer of COMPUTEX, introduced the AI-led virtual platform #COMPUTEXVirtual (including global startups and innovation showcase #InnovexVirtual) along with major global technology players for excellence. We aim to provide a virtual technology. Exhibition experience beyond the distance.

Explore #COMPUTEXVirtual now at https://virtual.computextaipei.com.tw/.

About TAITRA

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan’s leading non-profit trade promotion organization. TAITRA is sponsored by government and industry associations to help businesses expand their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 professionals, five branch offices in Taoyuan, Xinchu, Dachu, Taiwan and Kaohsiung, and operates 63 branches worldwide. TAITRA has worked with the Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan External Trade Center (TTC) to form a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

