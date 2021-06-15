Dreamscraper, Coromon, To the Rescue and more announced-Technology News, Firstpost





FP Trend June 15, 2021 1:18:12 pm

At the Electronic Entertainment Expo or E32021, gaming company Freedom Games has announced upcoming games. Freedom Games has announced several games available on Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Steam and PlayStation. Afterburner Studios Dreamscaper, published by Freedom Games, will be available starting August 10. The company has revealed that the 1.0 version will feature new bosses, difficulty settings, music, endings, environments and enemies.

We are excited to finally bring Dreamscaper 1.0 to the Nintendo Switch, Steam & Epic Game Store on August 12th.

Thanks to everyone who supported us in Early Access last year! This is all thanks to you. https://t.co/VjOedbMUAp

Dreamscaper (@DreamscaperGame) June 14, 2021

For cat lovers, Freedom Games unveils the Cat Cafe Manager developed by Roost Games, where players restore their family’s “cat-focused bistro.” The game will be available on PC and Nintendo Switch in early 2022.

Omygosh It’s #WholesomeDirect time !! The cat cafe manager is there too! We are beyond excitement! Oh! Please visit us at https://t.co/Xdm0D8Mn2H pic.twitter.com/hcGNsVU4awCat Cafe Manager (@roostgames) June 12, 2021

Another pet-focused game is To The Rescue. It was developed by the Little Rock game. This is a dog shelter management simulation game scheduled to be released on PC and Nintendo Switch in the third quarter of 2021. Developer Little Rock Games will donate 20% of its revenue to The Petfinder Foundation. Another game, Ancuchard, was developed by the star Null in collaboration with Microsoft through the Xbox Diversity Fund. Available in the first quarter of 2022, players will go on an adventure in a mysterious underground dungeon. They can also rebuild the surface-dwelling communities.

The Paratroopers will officially appear on all consoles, Q3 2021! Which console would you like to choose? # E32021 #indiegame #gamedev #indiedev pic.twitter.com/AFN58byRTF Paratroopers-Wandering Band (@AWanderingBand) June 14, 2021

Freedom Games unveiled the Slaughter League developed by Microwave Games. We also shared the development that Tower Rush and Sands of Aura will be available on PC via Steam in 2022. In late 2021, the empty city builder game Airborne Kingdom will be released on The Wandering Band.

GameMuncherss Monster Outbreak, a defense survival game has also been released on E32021. It will be released for PC in 2022. Released in the first quarter of 2022, TRAGsofts Coromon allows players to fight trainers and eclectic creatures. In One Lonely Outpost, players go to distant planets and sow the frontier farms of Auroran Studios.

Brad is performing live on Twitch talking to @ ToTheRescueGame before the # E32021 segment. There he reacts to it live. I don’t want to miss it! https://t.co/GLylBPP9rP #indiegame #gamedev #indiedev #pixelart pic.twitter.com/43xWKfCkrv One Lonely Outpost (@ 1LonelyOutpost) June 14, 2021







