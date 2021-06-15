Kim Kardashian’s furry Lamborghini Urus doesn’t look good. The reason is as follows.





Are you a wolf dressed in sheep? Or is it something that is an example of everything that is soft and wrinkled? Kim Kardashian’s customized Lamborghini Urus is controversial!

Celebrities and VVIPs around the world have refined and customized their cars and bikes to offer their own personalized touch. Some people go another mile in this process to actually personalize the vehicle, but the end result is quite controversial. Most recently, Kim Kardashian did the same thing that decided to give the Lamborghini Urus Super SUV a white furry treatment. Kim shared a photo of the new white fur Lamborghini Urus on the Instagram handle with the following caption: Isn’t OMG the cutest and most entertaining thing ever? New Rambo w All @skims Cozy fabric! Soon a new cozy style came out!

As you can see in the image, Urus is completely covered with a pure white furry material. Wrapped in soft fabric is not only the exterior but also the interior, which includes the steering wheel, seats, and most of the cabin. Even the alloy wheels of Kim Kardashian Lamborghini Urus are covered with fur fabric. Kim Kardashian uses a new fabric for the Urus to promote the Storeskim, which was launched a few weeks ago. Not only her car, she also wears clothes of similar fabrics from her own store only.

Now, when you ask us, Kim Kardashian’s Lamborghini Urus looks like a soft, wrinkled one, rather than giving it an adrenaline rush. I’ve seen a lot of examples of customized Lamborghini Urus. SUVs around the world, most of them revolved around complementing the pure performance and power of the vehicle. That said, the latest example by Kim Kardashian doesn’t look good to us. But, as they say, the design and appearance are very subjective, so we leave the decision to the reader.

Now, when it comes to SUV details, the Lamborghini Urus is an Italian car maker, the first and only super SUV, and the same pack of several serious firepower. The Urus is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo engine suitable for producing 650 horsepower and 850 Nm, respectively, and torque output. From these numbers, it goes without saying that the Lamborghini Urus is one of the fastest SUVs. The Urus can sprint up to 100kmph in about 3 seconds from a standstill, with a top speed of over 300kmph.

What are your thoughts on Kim Kardashian’s Lamborghini Urus? Do you make us second in the above opinion, or does it just look like a “sheep-dressed wolf” to you?

