Google abandons URL shortening in Chrome





According to a note earlier this month in the Chromium project’s bug database, Google has called on Chrome to stop the concept of truncating URLs.

Emily Stark, a staff software engineer on the Chrome team, said in an entry on June 7th, “This experiment won’t start because the relevant security metrics didn’t move.”

Android Police first reported on Stark’s memo on June 10th.

Stark’s notification that Chromium, an open source project that generates code for Chrome and several other browsers, mentions something that includes Microsoft’s Edge called a “simple domain” experiment, appears in the browser’s address bar. We have put an end to efforts designed to simplify the content.

In August 2020, Google announced that Stark was one of a trio of engineers who wrote a declaration to run trials on some Chrome users who hide many of the site’s URLs. According to Google, the idea was to thwart phishing attacks.

“Our goal is to see if the URL can be displayed this way to recognize that the user is visiting a malicious website and protect the user from phishing and social engineering attacks. It’s about understanding by law, “says the engineer.

The trial started with Chrome 86, which went on sale in early October 2020.

Instead of displaying all the URLs, Chrome has condensed the URLs into what Google calls a “registerable domain” or the most important part of it. For example, if the full URL of a Computerworld article is https://www.computerworld.com/article/3082024/google-android-chrome-os-flip-flops.html, then the registerable domain and its only bit address The bar shows computerworld.com. Doing so led to the idea of ​​exposing the URL that tried to obfuscate the domain by pasting the real address into computerworld.com in the same example elsewhere in the long string.

Throughout various versions of Chrome since 86, users weren’t chosen to join by Google, but if they want to see the changes themselves, enable URL shortening through the settings on the chrome: // flags option page. I was able to.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the change was criticized by some. Long-time browser users often use torches and rakes whenever long-held UI (user interface) or UX (user experience) elements are changed or chopped.

As of Chrome 91, released on May 25th, the browser removed only https: // from the URL and the chrome: // flags option setting no longer exists.

Other browsers, especially Apple’s Safari, will continue to use the short domain-only URLs currently promoted by Google. However, Edge has never adopted the tests created by Chromium and continues to provide full addresses (including https: //).

