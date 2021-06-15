Received Polymateria as a technology pioneer from the World Economic Forum





LONDON-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Last year, London-based British high-tech company Polymateria, the world’s first manufacturer of fully recyclable and biodegradable plastics, is a technology pioneer at the World Economic Forum. It was selected from hundreds of candidates as one of the candidates. Polymateria is offered through the Imperial College Londons incubator system and offers a wide range of customers and partners, from Indorama Ventures to Hollywood actress Robin Wright, purposeful Auto Race Extreme E, Rolling Loud Festivals, DAZN Sports TV Network, and the Government of India. I’m counting the portfolio.

The World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer is in the early stages of growing companies around the world involved in the use of new technologies and innovations that are ready to make a significant impact on business and society.

Selected as a technology pioneer, Polymateria’s CEO Niall Dunne is invited to the activities, events and discussions of the World Economic Forum throughout the year. Polymateria will also contribute to the forum’s initiative over the next two years and work with global leaders to help address key industry and social issues.

Susan Nesbitt, head of the World Economic Forum’s Global Innovator Community, was excited to welcome Polymateria to the 2021 technology pioneer cohort. Polymateria and its fellow pioneers are developing technologies that can help society solve some of its most pressing problems. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in our commitment to improving the state of the world.

Polymerias CEO Niall Dunne said it was great to be recognized as a technology pioneer by the World Economic Forum. Since our founding, we have been obsessed with the scientific credibility and scale needed to resolve the fleeing plastic crisis. This obsession has led to many science-based breakthroughs supported and validated by new world-leading standards, especially for materials most likely to be involved in nature. Also, the ultimate beachy head of innovation in this area is to work with the next generation of consumers to empower the industry and other stakeholders to support the necessary changes, which is within the WEF community. It is also clear that it is a top priority in the work.

For the first time in the history of the community, more than 30% of the cohort is led by women. These companies also come from regions around the world and extend their communities far beyond Silicon Valley. This year’s cohort includes start-ups from 26 countries for the first time in the United Arab Emirates, El Salvador, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe.

The diversity of these companies extends to innovation. The 2021 Tech Pioneer company is shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain and biotechnology. A complete list of technology pioneers can be found here.

Technology pioneers are selected based on community selection criteria, including innovation, influence, leadership, and corporate relevance to the World Economic Forum platform.

All information about this year’s technology pioneers can be found here: http://wef.ch/techpioneers21

Details of past winners, community information, and application links can be found here.

About Polymateria:

Polymateria’s mission is to advance science to help nature cope with the crisis of plastic pollution. Born in Imperial College London and now based in London, they are the most likely source of fugitives and cluttered plastics without making microplastics or harming the natural environment. It is the first company in the world to scientifically prove that it can be taken and returned to nature. Interference with large recycling streams.

The new BSIPAS 9017 standard of the British Standards Institute ensures that biodegradability claims in open environments can be properly validated for the first time in accordance with independent pass / fail criteria. Standard and Polymaterias technologies were recently featured in National Geographic magazine: https: //www.nationalgeographic.co.uk/environment-and-conservation/2020/11/new-self-destructing-plastic-has- helped-define-a –New British

Polymateria is with the world’s largest technology partners, including Clariant (now Avient, see https://www.clariant.com/en/Corporate/News/2019/10/Clariant-and-Polymateria-launch-partnership). We are affiliated. See -to-bring-new-Biotransformation-technology-to-market-in-S) and Indorama Ventures for non-textile applications (https://www.innovationintextiles.com/indorama-companies-prepare-for-biotransformation/) ). In addition, the UK Government has included them as part of a new trade with India (https://www.gov.uk/government/news/prime-minister-announces-1-billion-of-new-uk- india-trade).

In the latest collaboration, Polymateria offers a plastic cup and flexible film for Extreme E, an all-electric off-road racing series. It biodegrades safely and quickly, leaving no toxins or microplastics, should it escape into the natural environment. Behind: https: //www.extreme-e.com/en/news/214_Extreme-E-joins-forces-with-Polymateria-to-tackle-global-plastic-pollution.html

Founded by actor / activist Robin Wright and designer Karen Fowler, Pour Les Femmes is the first apparel brand to introduce Polyamterias technology into its packaging: https: //pourlesfemmes.com/blogs/pillowtalk/ whats-the-future- of-plastic-waste-robin-wright-niall-dunne

The company is proud to be the founding signatory of the HRH Prince of Wales Terra Carta (Earth Charter), which was founded under the Sustainable Markets Initiative.

About the World Economic Forum:

The World Economic Forum, which promises to improve the state of the world, is an international organization for public-private cooperation. Forums involve political, business, and other leaders in society to shape the world, region, and industry agendas. (Www.weforum.org).

About Technology Pioneer:

The World Economic Forum believes that innovation is important for driving the future well-being and economic growth of society. Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is made up of early-to-grow companies around the world involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, ready to make a significant impact on business and society. I will.

The World Economic Forum provides the technology pioneer community with a platform to engage with public and private sector leaders and contribute to new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build resilience in the future.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos