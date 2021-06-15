The latest Apple Music Beta for Android adds spatial and lossless audio





When Apple launched Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio for Apple Music last week, it said the new features would “coming soon” to Android. Now, the company has released a new beta version of Apple Music for rival mobile platforms that support both features.

According to the release change log discovered by 9to5Google:

With this update, Apple Music adds spatial listening on compatible devices, making thousands of Dolby Atmos tracks available at launch.

Other updates include lossless audio, a new way to experience bit-by-bit accuracy and uncompromising sound.

Of the app[設定]New in the menu to enable lossless audio[オーディオ品質]There are submenus that users can choose from different hierarchies as needed.

The beta release of Apple Music 3.6 for Android also includes enhancements to automatic crossfades and inline library search.

Keep in mind that lossless audio files retain all the details of the original file, and enabling this feature consumes quite a lot of data. For example, a 10GB space should store about 3,000 songs of high quality, but only 1,000 songs for lossless and 200 songs for high resolution.

Users must sign up for beta channels on the Play Store to access this version, but the fact that they are included means that Android’s broad Apple Music user base gets these features. Suggests that you don’t have to wait that long.

Apple hasn’t specified which Android devices are compatible with Spatial Audio, but iPhone 7 and above, all iPad Pro models, 6th generation iPad and above, iPad Air 3, and then 5th generation iPad mini. Since then, 2018 or later MacBook Pro / MacBook Air, and 2020 or later iMac.

