Samsung Galaxy S22: With the exception of the Ultra Variant, plastic back covers are widespread, the report says.





Samsung once again uses plastic on the back of its next Galaxy S22 smartphone lineup, with the exception of the Ultra. The finest variation, with its glass back cover, seems to stand out from the rest of the future series.

New York, NY-August 7: Samsung Galaxy sign hanging on the ceiling during a launch event at Barclays Center on August 7, 2019 in Brooklyn, NY.

South Korean tech giants have begun using polycarbonate plastic on the back of the Galaxy S21 variant. In addition, more premium handsets such as the Galaxy S21 + and Ultra bring the glass home. As reported by ITHome, it could extend to successors.

Samsung Galaxy S22: Back cover

ITHome also said that, surprisingly, the screens on the Galaxy S22 and S22 + are smaller than their predecessors.

Now, on June 15th, another development from the next phone was announced. The report specifically stated that the Galaxy S22 Ultra would be the only model to show off the glass finish on the back. The Galaxy S22 and S22 +, on the other hand, use “all-new processing technology” on the back. The material is still plastic, but the process will be upgraded from the S21 series.

On the back glass, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is also the only device in the 2022 lineup with an LTPO or low temperature polycrystalline oxide display.

These early reports on its capabilities show that top-of-the-line models are definitely groomed to stand out from their cheaper siblings.

Plastic rear

According to Digital Trends, the plastic back for smartphones means it’s cheaper, but it’s more durable and softer to the touch than glass. It goes without saying that it is not as slippery as a smooth mirror finish like a premium phone.

So there is some controversy over the backing material that Samsung uses for its flagship. Perhaps that’s why the back side of the plastic remains.

Moreover, the obvious reason for the existence of plastic material on Samsung’s flagship is that it is cheaper than glass. Therefore, the Android Authority reported that consumers experienced a significant price drop on the Galaxy S21 when compared to their previous flagship handsets.

Online publications added that cheaper materials balance prices as phones increase their computing power.

It’s still unclear whether the next flagship product will be the expensive Exynos chip or the Snapdragon chip.

Expected delay

But it’s too early to see what’s coming to the new flagship phone of the Korean giant in 2022. It is also worth considering that delays can occur.

On March 22, Samsung said the component shortage was at a critical level. The Note series has just skipped the 2021 release.

Meanwhile, South Korean phone makers have yet to decide whether the budget-friendly Galaxy S21 fan edition will go into production.

