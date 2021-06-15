Amazon Prime Day 2021 offers 7 days of free Luna game streaming.





Amazon Prime Day is set for June 21-22, and in addition to some great deals, gamers will also receive a 7-day free trial of Amazon Luna, a game streaming service similar to Google Stadia.

During Prime Day, members can access the Amazon Luna portal to activate their 7-day trial. This gives gamers access to all 1080p or 4K game content without the need for expensive PCs or game consoles. A strong internet connection is recommended. Amazon Luna is currently available on PCs, Macs, Fire TVs, iPhones, iPads, and some Android phones.

Luna’s library doesn’t have the width of the Xbox Game Pass, but it still has some solid titles on display. Major games include Plague Tale Nosense, Assassin’s Creed Valhara, Control, Far Cry 5, No More Heroes, Sonic Mania Plus, and Yakuza 0. This Wikipedia page has a fully updated list of games, including upcoming titles such as Far Cry 6.

If you choose to continue using the service after the 7-day trial period ends, Luna will currently run for $ 5.99. There is an additional $ 15 per month to access additional Ubisoft titles.

How to use Amazon Luna

Setting up Amazon Luna is surprisingly easy. Simply install the Luna app on the platform of your choice, connect your controller and start streaming.

Sign up for a Luna trial Download the Luna controller app on either Android or iOS. (This step is not required on your Fire TV or PC / Mac, just go to the Luna website and play it in your Chrome browser.) Connect your controller to your device using Bluetooth settings. This includes an Xbox One controller, a PS4 controller, or the official Amazon Luna controller. Go to amazon.com/luna. Select “Play Now” (Chrome must be installed) Select a game to start playing. The game does not need to be purchased separately. Everything is included in the subscription fee.

Currently, Luna has 79 titles as part of its library. This excludes those for the Ubisoft + channel. It’s far from the more than 600 titles available on the Xbox Game Pass. Indeed, Luna can be played on virtually any device.

At this time, the Xbox Game Pass requires the use of an Xbox Series X | S console or PC. However, Microsoft is working on its own Game Pass streaming service. If that happens, competition from Amazon Luna and Google Stadia can be difficult.

Today’s Best Power AMOGA Mobile Gaming Clips for Xbox One Deals

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos