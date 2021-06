Klarna Launches Comparative Shopping Service Across Europe — Retail Technology Innovation Hub

Buy now and pay later Klarna has launched a comparative shopping service (CSS) in 21 markets.

These are Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

David Sandstrm, Chief Marketing Officer at Klarna, said: This new product will enable retailers to place Google product listing ads more efficiently.

Also interesting: Buy now the spending you pay after being set to reach $ 995 billion by 2026

Specifically, it provides retailers with a more effective and cheaper way to extend customer reach and transform relevant traffic from consumers looking for the products they want to buy. Means maximizing the cost-effectiveness of the seller’s advertising.

He adds: As a retailer’s growth partner, we are excited to launch more products and services in the near future to support retailers’ strategies.

Clarna

Last week, Klarna raised $ 639 million in a $ 45.6 billion post-money valuation.

This took place just three months after the last mega-financing round by a Swedish company, consolidating its position as Europe’s most valuable private FinTech venture.

SoftBanks Vision Fund 2 led the latest round. This included the participation of existing investors Adit Ventures, Honeycomb Asset Management and WestCap Group.

Klarna plans to continue to grow in the United States and around the world with its new capital.

Yanni Pipilis, managing partner of SoftBank Investment Advisors, believes that Klarnas’ growth is based on a deeper understanding of how consumer buying behavior is changing and that evolution is accelerating. I will.

Attractive attack

Recently, there has been increasing political and regulatory oversight of buying now and paying later companies, based on concerns that consumers are tempted to buy items that they cannot buy.

As a result, Klarna has launched a compelling attack on traditional banks and credit card companies.

For example, last month we launched the UK campaign “#WhyPayInterest”.

This is done in OOH, online, social media and printed matter, highlighting the difference between BNPL products and traditional credit cards, and challenging what Klarna calls old business models and products that do not serve the best interests of consumers. aims for.

