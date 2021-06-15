Resident Evil Village DLC, Re: Verse Release Confirmed: Capcom





“Resident Evil” fans are looking forward to it, thanks to some huge announcements at Capcom’s E3 showcase.

Two months after the latest release, Capcom shows no signs of a one-bit slowdown. It has been confirmed that “Resident Evil Village” will acquire DLC in the future. Capcom also announced that the delayed “Resident Evil Re: Verse” will be released in July.

Resident Evil Village DLC

(Photo: Resident Evil official website)

According to IGN, there are no other details available regarding future DLC content for Resident Evil Village. However, Capcom said DLC is under development because of “popular demand.”

“Resident Evil Village” is the latest release of the “RE” franchise and was released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Stadia and Windows PC on May 7th last year. The sequel to Resident Evil 7 Resident Evil continues the story of Ethan Winters looking for his missing daughter.

The long-time protagonist of the series, Chris Redfield, returns to the franchise as a playable character after the cameo of the previous game. Will he also be the focus of DLC? Is it still Ethan? Or does it provide the inside story of the giant Lady Dimitresk? Fans have to wait a little longer to find it.

Resident Evil Re: Verse Release Date

(Photo: Resident Evil official website)

The July release date “Resident Evil Re: Verse” is definitely welcome news for anyone looking to play multiplayer games in a franchise. “Re: Verse” was originally scheduled to be released in May last year as “Resident Evil Village”.

The deathmatch-style game “Resident Evil Re: Verse” is celebrating its 25th anniversary. According to Polygon, many of the series’ most beloved heroes and villains will be featured, including Leon Scott Kennedy, Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, Ada Wong, and Nemesis.

This game is currently available for pre-purchase on Steam.

Related article: “Resident Evil: Re: Verse” Beta Client Release Date: Popular PS5 Restock Tracker Notes

Resident Evil Series and Movies

Unfortunately, the sequel to “Resident Evil 8” has no words, despite the hidden message that makes fun of it in-game. However, video games are not the only “RE” content that fans can look forward to while waiting. As previously announced, Netflix has two biohazard series. The CGI animation series “Resident Evil Infinite Darkness” will be premiered on the streaming site on July 8, 2021.

An untitled live-action series of 8 episodes is also in production. According to Digital Spy, multiple castings have been made, including Lance Reddick as the villain Albert Wesker.

The “Resident Evil” movie series has also been restarted. The first movie, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, was released by Sony Pictures on November 24, 2021 and is based on the first two games of the franchise.

Read more: Resident Evil 4 remake is coming to Oculus Quest 2: Time to return to VR?

This article is owned by TechTimes

Isabella James Screenplay Work

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos