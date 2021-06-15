Samsung brings flagship capabilities to the wider smartphone market with its LPDDR5 multi-chip package





Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a world leader in advanced memory technology. Announced today that it has begun mass production of its latest smartphone memory solution, the LPDDR5 UFS-based multi-chip package (uMCP). Samsungs uMCP integrates the fastest LPDDR5 DRAM with the latest UFS 3.1 NAND flash to provide a much wider range of smartphone users with flagship levels of performance.

Samsung’s new LPDDR5u MCP is built on a rich legacy of memory advances and packaging know-how, allowing consumers to enjoy uninterrupted streaming, gaming and mixed reality experiences even on low-rise devices. Samsung Electronics planning team. As 5G-compatible devices become mainstream, we hope that the latest multi-chip package innovations will accelerate the market transition to 5G and beyond, allowing Metaverse to be quickly incorporated into everyday life.

Based on the latest mobile DRAM and NAND interface, Samsung uMCP can provide ultra-fast and high-capacity storage with very low power. This combination will allow more consumers to immerse themselves in a number of 5G applications that were previously only available on premium flagship models, such as advanced photography, graphics-intensive games, and augmented reality (AR). I will. These flagship level features are almost 50% improvement in DRAM performance from 17GB / s (GB / s) to 25GB / s, and 2 of NAND flash performance from 1.5GB / s to 3GB / s. It is possible by doubling. , Better than previous LPDDR4X based UFS2.2 solutions.

The new uMCP maximizes space efficiency within your smartphone by consolidating DRAM and NAND storage into a single compact package measuring just 11.5mm x 13mm, leaving more space for other features. It is also useful. With DRAM capacities ranging from 6 gigabytes (GB) to 12 GB and storage options from 128 GB to 512 GB, the Samsung uMCP can be easily customized to meet the diverse needs of 5G smartphones across the mid-end and high-end segments.

Samsung has successfully completed compatibility testing of LPDDR5 uMCP with several global smartphone makers and expects uMCP-powered devices to hit the mainstream market this month.

